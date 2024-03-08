Cabinet Committee on Security clears 34 new Dhruv choppers for Indian Coast Guard, Army

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

In a major push towards indigenization, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared a proposal for 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv choppers to be inducted in the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Army. The Coast Guard will induct nine while the Army will induct 25 choppers in its fleet.

New Delhi (India): The Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared a proposal for 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, of which nine will be inducted in the Indian Coast Guard while 25 of them will go to the Indian Army. The helicopters would be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The Indian Coast Guard is going to get nine of these choppers, while the Indian Army will be inducting 25 of them into their fleets, top government sources told ANI. Seen as a major push towards indigenisation, sources added that the choppers in the Indian Coast Guard are set to replace the old light utility choppers, while the Indian Army would be using the choppers for multiple roles.

Both projects are expected to be worth over Rs 8,000 crore and give a boost to indigenization. The government has also cleared the project related to upgrading the BMP infantry combat vehicles of the mechanized infantry directorate of the Indian Army. The Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) is a multi-role, new-generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, indigenously designed and developed by HAL.

