'Need to Understand CAA Doesn't Take Away Citizenship': Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Bikaner: Amid protests against the Central Government's implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said that there was a “need to understand that this law is not to take away anyone's citizenship, but to give citizenship to those who have been persecuted on religious grounds”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday March 11 notified the rules for the CAA, which gives Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrant families, four years after passing the bill in the Parliament.

Soon after the CAA rules were notified, protests are continuing in many places including the North-Eastern states.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat during his visit to Rajasthan's Bikaner, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “There is a need to understand that this law is not to take away anyone's citizenship, but to give citizenship to those who have been persecuted on religious grounds”.

Over a question of opposition's objection regarding the word “non-Muslim” in the CAA, the union Law Minister said, “This law is to give citizenship to those who have been tortured on religious grounds. There is no need to do politics on this”.

Counterattack on Rahul Kaswan's Statement: The Union Law Minister also took a dig at the veteran BJP leader Rahul Kaswan quitting the saffron party to join the Congress for being denied the ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Over allegations of being denied ticket from the party due to “feudal ideology” dominating in BJP, Meghwal said that “his (Rahul Kaswan's) father, his mother and he himself were public representatives from this party for a long time. Now talking like this is wrong”.

Significantly, Congress has nominated Rahul Kaswan as the Lok Sabha candidate from Churu constituency after he joined the party.

On his visit to Bikaner, Meghwal hailed the developmental works undertaken by the Centre in the city. “In the last five years the Prime Minister and the President visited Bikaner. Recently the Chief Justice of India also visited Bikaner,” he said.

The union Law Minister said that his priority is to solve the biggest problem of railway crossing in Bikaner in the next five years.