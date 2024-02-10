These 5 Years Saw 'Reform, Perform, Transform': PM Modi in Last Sitting of 17th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: On the last day of the Interim Budget session 2024–25, Lok Sabha chaired a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Whereas, the Rajya Sabha held a short discussion on the 'white paper' on the Indian Economy, which was introduced in the House on February 8.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took all sections of society along on the Ram temple issue and described the Supreme Court verdict on the matter as a reflection of India's secular character to the world. Speaking during a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22, he said that in no other country has the majority community waited for so long for a matter related to its faith.

He lauded all those who participated in the long struggle on various fronts on the Ram temple issue. The Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple showed India's secular character to the world, Shah said.

Here are the key updates from both houses on the final day: