These 5 Years Saw 'Reform, Perform, Transform': PM Modi in Last Sitting of 17th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: On the last day of the Interim Budget session 2024–25, Lok Sabha chaired a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Whereas, the Rajya Sabha held a short discussion on the 'white paper' on the Indian Economy, which was introduced in the House on February 8.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took all sections of society along on the Ram temple issue and described the Supreme Court verdict on the matter as a reflection of India's secular character to the world. Speaking during a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22, he said that in no other country has the majority community waited for so long for a matter related to its faith.
He lauded all those who participated in the long struggle on various fronts on the Ram temple issue. The Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple showed India's secular character to the world, Shah said.
Here are the key updates from both houses on the final day:
- 6.30 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, as Budget Session concludes.
- 6.15 PM
In Rajya Sabha, BJP chief and MP Jagat Prakash Nadda says, "When we discuss Ram Janambhoomi and its Pranpratishtha, for me it is not just about speaking on a subject. I consider myself fortunate that I received the opportunity to speak on such a holy and historic subject at the Parliament. This is a proud moment for all of us, that we are seeing Pranpratishtha of Ram Lalla. We became part & parcel of this historic moment...This is not possible without divine blessing. So, we should be thankful to the God who gave us this fortune...From 528 to 2023, several generations went past...Lord Ram's vanvaas was 14 years long but it was 500 years long too..."
- 6.15 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, as Budget session concludes.
- 5.46 PM
"I believe that the more quickly government gets out of people's day-to-day lives the stronger democracy will be," says Modi. Taking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister says the results will definitely be historic. PM Modi concludes his address.
- 5.45 PM
"The next 25 years is very important for our country. Political activities have their place but the aspirations, expectations, dreams and resolve of the country is that these 25 years are something in which country will achieve the desired results," says PM Modi.
- 5.37 PM
PM Modi: "India received the opportunity of G20 presidency. India received a great honour. Every state of the country displayed India's capability and their own identity before the world. Its impact continues on the mind of the world even to this day."
- 5.36 PM
PM Narendra Modi speaks about the New Parliament building. "Everyone used to discuss that there should be a new building of the Parliament. But no decision was taken. It was your (Lok Sabha Speaker) leadership that decided this, too matters forward, held meetings with the government and as a result, the country received this new Parliament building," he said.
- 5.26 PM
PM Modi says during this Lok Sabha's term, decisions for which many generations waited for long were taken, cites repeal of Article 370.
- 5.11 PM
"It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," PM Modi in his address to the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha.
- 5.03 PM
In Lok Sabha, PM Modi says, "These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country."
- 4.59 PM
PM Narendra Modi begins his final address to Lok Sabha before 2024 polls.
- 4.36 PM
Opposition parties on Saturday walked out of the Rajya Sabha opposing the BJP government's white paper on the economy, with the CPI(M) also refusing to participate in the discussion on the Ram temple in the House. The Left party said it will not become a "party to communalise the political situation". Both Houses of Parliament -- the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha -- are holding a discussion on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala".
- 4.00 PM
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Narendra Modi government for cornering Muslims during Ayodhya's Ram consecration ceremony. The consecration ceremony at the newly built Ayodhya temple was held on January 22. Owaisi, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said the "country does not need Baba Modi" and added that the Babri Masjid "was, is and will remain". Stating that he is not the spokesperson of Babur, Aurangzeb, Jinnah, Owaisi said, "I respect Ram, but I hate Nathuram." He concluded his speech with: "Babri Masjid Zindabad. Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi. (Babri Masjid was, is and will remain)."
- 3.20 PM
"Repeatedly there are figures thrown at us - inflation is this, inflation is that. I just want to highlight, inflation in the last year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA Government was below 4%...They have mastery over 'Gud ko gobar karna'. In 2004, when PM Vajpayee's NDA Government handed it over to you with inflation below 4%, what did you do with it? Ill-targeted reckless fiscal policy, ill-targeted subsidies, wasteful expenditure, all done for political gains," FM Sitharaman.
- 3.20 PM
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says: "Second Railway Station in the northeast. In all our independent India's history, a second railway station in the northeast when PM Modi comes in. After the first one, you forgot the northeast. At least you remember that Dr Manmohan Singh himself was from Assam, you should have worked there a little..."
- 2.45 PM
China tried to do what it did in 1962; our leadership displayed resolve and not an inch of India's land was lost: Amit Shah.
- 2.40 PM
Ram temple construction is journey from struggle to devotion; from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Jai Sia Ram': Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
- 2.40 PM
In Rajya Sabha, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Today, when we are bringing the White Paper, it is because we have brought the economy to a certain level and that level gives us the confidence that we are able to now say that within the next few years, and that is why the PM keeps saying, "In my third term surely the economy will reach third rank." This is not without reason."
- 2.35 PM
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, "No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government..."
- 2.30 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing Lok Sabha on the Ram Temple resolution, says, "22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees..."
- 2.14 PM
NCP MP Fauzia Khan claims that the government refuses to check the ground realities as the White Paper doesn’t say anything about the impact of the economy on its citizens, corruption, rising prices, crimes against women, or unemployment.
- 1.48 PM
Brijalal, a BJP MP from UP, says the Modi-led government has improved the condition and direction of the Dalit community.
- 1.45 PM
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says that the White Paper should be renamed the Election Paper, citing INC MP K. C. Venugopal’s remark, and further says the flagship scheme of the current government is the weaponization of CBI and ED.
- 1.36 PM
BJP MP Prakash Javadekar says in the Upper House that the UPA government is defined by corruption and scams like coal allocation scam.
- 1.08 PM
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva says in the Rajya Sabha that unemployment is soaring and the agriculture sector is failing under the current government.
- 1.06 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on Ram Mandir in Lok Sabha around 2:30 p.m.
- 12.50 PM
During the Rajya Sabha session, Saket Gokhale further asks, "How about a White Paper on women’s safety as rising cases of hate speech and Parliament security instead?" Thereafter, he says the AITC party rejects this white paper on the Indian economy and also walk out of the House in protest.
- 12.34 PM
Saket Gokhale, AITC MP from WB, takes a dig at the White Paper and raises a question by asking why demonetisation and unemployment have not been mentioned in the Paper.
- 12.32 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak at 5 p.m. in the Lok Sabha.
- 12.15 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament.
- 12.14 PM
K.C. Venugopal, a Congress MP from Rajasthan, raises a question on unemployment in the Upper House by criticizing the Modi-led government's ongoing 'White Paper' row. He also says the White Paper is hiding the dark truth.
- 11.58 AM
Lok Sabha begins discussion under rule 193 on the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala.
- 11.45 AM
Rajya Sabha commences a short discussion on White Paper on the Indian Economy.
- 11.35 AM
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says in the RS that Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh to institutionalise his legacy.
- 11.28 AM
Ruckus in the Upper House is being continued over the Bharat Ratna Award row.
- 11.20 AM
Piyush Goyal, a BJP politician, slams the Congress party over the objection of continuing the topic of Charan Singh being conferred with the 'Bharat Ratna Award.' Goyal also said, "It is a moment of pride that PM Mogi gave respect to Chaudhary Charan Singh by awarding him the Bharat Ratna...Congress should have been celebrating today that their former PM has been awarded by the Modi government. But unfortunately, he did have Nehru-Gandhi in his surname. If he belonged to the first family it would have worked..." He further added, "...LoP should seek an apology from the country for insulting Chaudhary Charan Singh."
- 11.13 AM
During the discussion on the construction of the historic Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta begins in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Satya Pal Singh says "Where there is Ram, there is religion...those who destroy Dharma, are killed and those who protect Dharma, are protected. Congress is in this situation in this country today because they rejected Lord Ram at that time..."
- 11.11 AM
Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Ram temple amidst protest by DMK over an issue related to Tamil Nadu fishermen.
- 11.10 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP, and other party members object to continuing the topic of Charan Singh being conferred with the 'Bharat Ratna Award.'
- 11.04 AM
Jayant Choudhary, RLD MP from Uttar Pradesh, talks about his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh being conferred with the 'Bharat Ratna Award' in the Rajya Sabha. He said, "The decision taken to award Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, it is a big decision...Yesterday, people celebrated Diwali after the announcement...Yesterday, the farmers distributed sweets in Connaught Place. This only shows that the decision was not only limited to his family members but is a decision to strengthen the farmers..."
- 11.02 AM
Proceedings begin in the Lok Sabha.
- 11.01 AM
Proceedings begin in the Rajya Sabha.
- 10.39 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla plants a sapling near 'Garud Dwar' in the Parliament.