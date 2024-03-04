BJP President JP Nadda Engages In 'Insightful' Talks with Danish Delegation on India's Elections

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda met with a delegation from Denmark comprising the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, Soren Gade, deputy speakers, and Ambassador Freddy Svane.

The discussions on Sunday primarily focused on the upcoming elections in India, and various initiatives undertaken by the PM Modi government. The meeting, as reported by the office of BJP National President Nadda, delved into a range of topics, providing an opportunity to exchange views on the democratic process and governance strategies.

The delegation from Denmark expressed keen interest in understanding the intricacies of the Indian political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the forthcoming elections.", "In a statement issued by the BJP National President's office, it was highlighted that the talks were not only insightful but also touched upon the various programs and policies implemented by the Modi government.

Today, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji met a delegation from Denmark comprised of speaker of Mr Soren Gade, deputy speakers and Amb @svane_freddy. They discussed about upcoming elections in India, BJPs org. and various programs of Modi govt," said the office of BJP National President, JP Nadda in a post on X."

Danish Ambassador Svane took to social media to share his perspective on the meeting, stating, "Insightful discussion between Party President Nadda and the Speaker of the Danish parliament Soeren Gade along with the deputy speakers.