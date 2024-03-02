Gautam Gambhir Writes to BJP Chief, Urges to Relieve Him from Political Duties to Focus on Cricket

Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that he has written to BJP national President JP Nadda urging him to relieve him from political duties so that he can focus on his cricket commitments.

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that he has requested BJP president J P Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments. The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.

"I have requested Hon'ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir said on X. (with agency inputs)

