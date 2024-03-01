BJP CEC Meeting Over, First List for Lok Sabha Polls to be Out Soon

By ANI

Published : 48 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) late on Thursday to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The meeting was attended by party leaders like BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh along withChief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and others.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) regarding the Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in Delhi comprised discussions on the seats of Lok Sabha across about 17 states and set seals on more than 155 seats, the list of which will be released in a day or two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in this meeting.

The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa were also present at the meeting. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Prahlad Patel, and BJP's State President VD Sharma were also present in the meeting, where discussions were held regarding the names of candidates for all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources indicated that the announcement of the names of 4-5 candidates from Telangana could be made soon. Three current MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri may also get tickets again. Discussions were held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting.

Discussions were also held on the names of candidates with BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. BJP sources said that the names of candidates from Assam were discussed in the meeting, in which all Lok Sabha seats were filled with leaders from Assam.

BJP will contest on eleven seats there, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could contest from Dibrugarh, while State Minister Rameshwar Teli could be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Discussions were also conducted on candidates for the seats in Jammu, while deliberations for Kashmir will take place in the next meeting.

Additionally, discussions were held on two to three seats in Delhi, but another round of meetings will happen. Candidates have been finalised for one seat in Goa, while one seat is yet to be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a slogan of 'Crossing 400' in this year's Lok Sabha elections. The BJP aims to win more than 370 seats on its own.

