BJP MP Kunar Hembram resigns ahead of Modi's Bengal visit; calls it 'personal'

Jhargram (West Bengal): In an apparent blow to the BJP in West Bengal, the party's Jhargram Lok Sabha MP, Kunar Hembram, has resigned on "personal grounds."

Hembram's resignation comes barely 48 hours after the BJP MLA of Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly constituency decided to quit and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Jhargram MP's resignation came on a day, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state and slated to address a rally in north Bengal.

Hembram told reporters here that he has resigned on personal grounds. "This has nothing to do with my renomination from Jhargram. In BJP, one cannot tell who gets a ticket before the list is made public. I have some personal reasons behind taking this decision," Hembram said.

Responding to a question about his joining the TMC, he said, "I have not decided about joining any other political party. I will engage more in social work. I may even take a break from politics for the time being."

The BJP is yet to announce candidates from the state's 22 Lok Sabha seats including Jhargram. There were talks in the political circles that Hembram, who was not keeping well lately as he suffers from diabetes, might not be nominated this time.

According to BJP sources, several names are currently doing the rounds as possible party candidate from Jhargram Lok Sabha seat and Hembram submitted his resignation after getting a whiff of not getting renominated. "Some possible candidates from this seat are physician Dr Pranab Tudu, Moushumi Murmu and Khudiram Tudu, who have a strong base in Jhargram and adjoining areas. We will wait for the party to decide on a name," said a senior BJP leader.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "We have received Kunar Hembram's resignation. He was not keeping well and has resigned on personal grounds."

"One person has quit the race immediately after being nominated by the BJP and now another has resigned. In North Bengal, which BJP calls their bastion, serious differences have surfaced after publication of the first list. We know that people are not with them. Now, even their own party leaders and candidates are quitting," said a TMC leader.