BJP to Fight Alone in Odisha Assembly-Lok Sabha Polls, Says Its State President Samal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

2024 General Elections: Odisha BJP president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest alone in Odisha in the coming general elections, its State president Manmohan Samal has said, after arriving in Bhubaneswar from Delhi. His announcement came after several days of the BJP reaching an alliance with the ruling BJD in the State.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : There have been no discussions held on the much-awaited alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi and the BJP will fight alone in Odisha, its State president Manmohan Samal. He arrived here from Delhi on Friday evening.

Manmohan Samal said that there was a discussion within the BJP regarding the proposed alliance. It has been decided that the BJP will contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections alone in Odisha, he said. Party discussions have been held on the strategies to the win the elections and form the government both in the state and at the centre.

After BJD leader V K Pandian and MLA Pranab Prakash Das suddenly left for Delhi yesterday, there was a lot of talk about possible discussions to forge the BJP-BJD alliance in the coming general elections. However, both the leaders returned to Bhubaneswar this morning, but there was no word from them on the alliance issue.

Two days ago, speculations were doing rounds after senior leaders of both parties held separate marathon meetings in Bhubaneswar and Delhi respectively. Even, senior BJD leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Arun Kumar Sahoo had hinted at a possible alliance with the BJP. Now, it became clear that the saffron party would like to test its luck by going alone in Odisha.

Read More

  1. BJP Confident About Sitting MPs In Uttar Pradesh After Releasing First List Ahead Of LS Polls
  2. Congress First List Out For 39 LS Seats; Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.