BJP to Fight Alone in Odisha Assembly-Lok Sabha Polls, Says Its State President Samal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : There have been no discussions held on the much-awaited alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi and the BJP will fight alone in Odisha, its State president Manmohan Samal. He arrived here from Delhi on Friday evening.

Manmohan Samal said that there was a discussion within the BJP regarding the proposed alliance. It has been decided that the BJP will contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections alone in Odisha, he said. Party discussions have been held on the strategies to the win the elections and form the government both in the state and at the centre.

After BJD leader V K Pandian and MLA Pranab Prakash Das suddenly left for Delhi yesterday, there was a lot of talk about possible discussions to forge the BJP-BJD alliance in the coming general elections. However, both the leaders returned to Bhubaneswar this morning, but there was no word from them on the alliance issue.

Two days ago, speculations were doing rounds after senior leaders of both parties held separate marathon meetings in Bhubaneswar and Delhi respectively. Even, senior BJD leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Arun Kumar Sahoo had hinted at a possible alliance with the BJP. Now, it became clear that the saffron party would like to test its luck by going alone in Odisha.