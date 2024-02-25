Mamata Banerjee Govt Has Brought 'Ibrahim Lodi' Model in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed Mamata Banerjee government at a panel discussion in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) calling the CM a "cruel lady" and said that BJP is working towards ending the Trinamool Congress rule in the state by bringing a "nationalist double-engine" government.

Adhikari said that Mamata Banerjee government has brought the model of Ibrahim Lodi (known as the cruelest ruler of Lodi Dynasty) in the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about women empowerment and has brought the Women's Reservation Act. But look at how the women are being tortured in West Bengal's Sandeshkali. Mamata Banerjee has brought an 'Ibrahim Lodi' model here," he said.

The BJP leader further said that he had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during the assembly polls and the CM lodged 42 cases against him.

Accusing the TMC-led government of unleashing violence against Hindus in the ongoing protests in Sandeshkali, Adhikari said that Hindus are living in danger under the TMC government. "The demography of West Bengal is being changed as Bangladeshi migrants are being allowed to enter into the state and soon West Bengal will become Bangladesh," he added.

Condemning the allegations of sexual harassment and land grab in Sandeshkhali against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, Adhikari urged students to raise their voice against such incidents. He said that JNU is a hub of intellectual discussions and students of JNU should raise their voice to protest against whatever wrong is happening in Sandeshkhali.

He further claimed that everyone is trusting the BJP in Sandeshkhali and even the common people have joined in the protests.

Protests have rocked Sandeshkhali ever since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to raid Shahjahan's house on January 5. The TMC leader is on the run since then.