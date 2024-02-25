"No Woman Has Raised Issue of Assault in Sandeshkhali": TMC Minister Partha Bhowmik

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) State Ministers Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmik interacted with the locals of Sandeshkhali on Saturday. After interacting with the villagers, West Bengal Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick said that not a single woman has raised the issue of assault.

Partha Bhowmick said, "We have interacted with the locals today. We will try to resolve the problems. There are cases of land grabbing. Land will be given back to those from whom it was snatched. The DM has also set up camps in several districts. No woman has raised the issue of assault. This is fake and it has been established today. Those who are bad have no place in TMC. We will again visit here".

He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Abhishek Banerjee, there is zero tolerance for any wrongdoers in the party. "Shahjahan Sheikh not being arrested is the failure of the Enforcement Directorate. TMC didn't take any time to remove a big leader like Partha Chatterjee. Why will the same party find it difficult to remove this small leader like Shahjahan Sheikh? We are taking confidence-building measures, and the damage has been controlled. BJP has no place here," he added.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said that those whose lands have been grabbed will get justice. Sujit Bose said, "We will solve the problems of the people here. Those whose lands have been grabbed will be taken care of. We have asked them to file a complaint. We will again visit this place. Action will be taken against all those who are the culprits. We will come tomorrow and the day after tomorrow also".

He further said that the villagers are not afraid anymore. "The problem exists in four to five booths, not the entire Sandeshkhali. The culprits will be punished. The party has already expelled Uttam Sardar and Shiba Prasad Hazra", he added.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the issue of land grabbing and non-payment is real but the news regarding the atrocities against women is fake. Kunal Ghosh said, "No TMC delegation has gone to Sandeshkhali, but TMC Ministers Partha Bhowmick and Sujit Bose have visited the place. They are looking after the problems and allegations".

In Sandeshkhali, the issue of land grabbing and non-payment is real, but the news regarding the atrocities against women is fake. CPI-M and BJP in the state are doing this to malign the image of TMC.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.