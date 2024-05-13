ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Candidate Anurag Thakur Files Nomination from Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat

By ETV Bharat English Team

BJP candidate from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur filed his nomination papers
Union Minister and BJP candidate Anurag Thakur filed his nomination from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur lashed out at Congress and claimed BJP's victory on all four Lok Sabha seats of the hill state.

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Thakur filed his nomination papers for the fifth time from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh.

Anurag Thakur reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner premises around 12 noon along with his father his father and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman and his brother Arun Dhumal.

After filing his nomination papers, Anurag Thakur claimed victory from Hamirpur for the fifth time. The Union Minister expressed gratitude to the top BJP leadership.

He said that party workers have set new records by working hard day and night. "This time we (BJP) will register victory again and will win all four seats of Himachal.

Lashing out at the Congress, Anurag Thakur said that the train did not reach Una for 40 years during the rule of the grand old party. "It was the BJP government that completed the work. The Himachal Pradesh government did not even give its share for the train line and used money provided by the Centre.

"The Himachal government did not contribute its share of money. I wrote letters to the state government several times for the Hamirpur-Una railway line. The state government did not respond. I don't know why the Congress government of Himachal is creating obstacles in bringing the railway line?" elaborated Anurag Thakur.

According to Thakur, Congress has been creating hurdles in the path of development.

Anurag Thakur also targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and said she is responsible for the decline of Congress. While the grand old party.

"Congress and opposition parties are engaged in spreading confusion and rumours. Cases have been registered for playing a false video of the Home Minister using deepfake technology," he said.

