'There Should Be No Shortage of Free Medicines at Mohalla Clinics': Kejriwal from ED Custody

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal received information about problems in laboratory tests available at Mohalla Clinics and issued the directions, he told a press conference here.

The health department will act immediately to address the issues, Bharadwaj said. He said the latest directions from Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the well-being of the people of Delhi.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who is in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy case, issued directions to Water Minister Atishi to address the water and sewer issues in some parts of the city.

Sources had said the matter of issuing directions while being in custody will be looked into by the ED to ascertain if it is in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the agency and Kejriwal during his custody period.