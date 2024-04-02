Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: May All Be Free from Disease and Disability

On April 3, 1966, the day of AMC's founding, Dr S Radhakrishnan, the then-President of India, gave the organisation a presentation of the Presidential Standards. Medical care is provided to army personnel and their families by the Army Medical Corps.

During natural disasters, the Army Medical Corps (AMC) offers its services to civilians as well. Sarve Santu Niramaya is the AMC's motto, which means "may all be free from disease and disability."

Background of Indian Army Medical Corps: The Indian Army Medical Corps (IAMC) came into existence as a homogeneous corps of officers and men on the pattern of the Royal Army Medical Corps on 3rd April 1943.It was formed by the amalgamation of the Indian Medical Service (IMS), Indian Medical Department (IMD) and Indian Hospital Corps (IHC).

In May 1943, the IHC headquarters at Poona(Now Pune,Maharashtra) became the Administrative Headquarters of the IAMC. The IAMC was re-designated as Army Medical Corps with effect from 26 Jan 1950.

The Army Medical Corps (AMC) plays a crucial role in serving the healthcare needs of the Indian Armed Forces. The AMC was established on 3rd April 1943, and since then, it has been at the forefront of providing healthcare services to the brave men and women of the Indian Army. The AMC not only provides medical care but also conducts research and development to improve healthcare delivery.

The AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College) and the Royal Army Medical Corps have been instrumental in the success of the AMC. The founders of these institutions have left an indelible mark on the history of Indian medicine. On the occasion of AMC Establishment Day, we pay a tribute to the legacy of these institutions and their founders.

A brief history of the Army Medical Corps: The history of the Army Medical Corps is extensive, spanning several centuries. Known as the Indian Medical Service, it was originally founded in India in 1764 during the British colonial era.

Its goal was to treat British soldiers stationed in India medically. The service developed and reached new regions of the globe over time. The Indian Army Medical Corps, which had been serving the British Army for many years, replaced the Indian Medical Service as the official name in 1898.

The British Army's Army Medical Services, which included the Indian Army Medical Corps, were combined to form the Royal Army Medical Corps in 1918, during World War I.

Fact about Army Medical Corps Raising Day

The Army Medical Corps (AMC) has had a tremendous impact on modern military medicine.

The Indian Army Medical Corps came into existence on April 3, 1943, by the amalgamation of the Indian Medical Service, Indian Medical Department, and Indian Hospital Corps.

The AMC was responsible for many innovations in military medicine, including the use of anesthesia during surgery, the development of field hospitals, and the introduction of hygiene and sanitation practices in military camps. These innovations were crucial in reducing the mortality rate among soldiers during wartime.

The corps was tasked with providing medical support to the British Army, which included treating battlefield injuries, illnesses, and diseases. The AMC played a vital role in improving the health and welfare of soldiers, and its legacy continues to this day.

One of the most significant contributions of the AMC was the establishment of the Army Medical School in 1860. The school played a critical role in training medical officers for military service and advancing medical knowledge through research. Today, the Army Medical School is known as the Army Medical Services Training Centre, and it continues to provide world-class training to medical personnel in the British Armed Forces.

The Bengal Presidency Medical Service, which was the first of the military service of the three Presidencies in India, was established on January 1, 1764.

The AMC has also played a vital role in humanitarian relief efforts in times of crisis, such as providing medical assistance during natural disasters, refugee crises, and conflict zones. The corps has developed expertise in medical logistics, disaster management, and mass casualty management, which has been invaluable in providing medical support in these challenging situations.

In conclusion, the Army Medical Corps has had a significant impact on modern military medicine. The corps has made many innovations, improved the health and welfare of soldiers, and contributed to humanitarian relief efforts. The legacy of the AMC continues to inspire medical personnel worldwide, and its founders' vision and dedication are still remembered and celebrated today.

The motto of the AMC is Sarve Santu Niramaya (may all be free from disease and disability).

11,414 women serving in three services.

The number of women working in various Defence forces across the country at present, service/wing-wise data.

Indian Army:

S No Category Held Strength of Women (as on January 01, 2023) (a) Women Officers (Excluding Army Medical Corps (AMC)/ Army Dental Corps (ADC) 1,733 (b) Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) 00 (c) Other Ranks (ORs) 100

Indian Air Force:

S No Category Held Strength of Women (as on July 01, 2023) (a) Women Officers (Excluding Medical & Dental branches) 1,654 (b) Airmen (Agniveervayu) 155

Indian Navy:

S No Category Held Strength of Women (as on July 26, 2023) (a) Women Officers (Excluding Medical & Dental officers) 580 (b) Sailors (Agniveer) 726

Medical and Dental Branches:Total number of women (cadre-wise & service-wise) in Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) are as under (as on July 01, 2023):

Service Corps Army Navy Air Force Army Medical Corps (AMC) 1,212 151 274 Army Dental Corps (ADC) 168 10 05 Military Nursing Service (MNS) 3,841 380 425

