Andhra Pradesh: 'Murder Attempt' on NDA Chandragiri Assembly Constituency Candidate; YSRCP Blamed

TDP blames YSRCP for post poll violence in Tirupati. (ETV Bharat)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) : YSRCP attacks continues even after election polling in Andhra Pradesh. A murder attempt took place on Chandragiri NDA alliance candidate and TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack took place when Pulivarthi Nani was returning from a strong room examination at the Padmavati Women's University in Tirupati when the YCP leaders attacked him. In this incident, Nani's security personnel were injured and the car was destroyed. The followers of Pulivarthi Nani, who had arrived in large numbers after the incident of the attack, staged a protest on the main road in the university. The visuals of this attack were recorded on the CCTV camera in the car.

The TDP leaders alleged that more than 150 people came and attacked them with rods and knives. They alleged that the attack was carried out under the leadership of Sarpanch Ganapathi of Nadavaluru. The TDP leaders blamed the current YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy for this incident. They described it as a cowardly act and raised slogans against him. They said that the YSRCP leaders launched the attack because of the fear of defeat.

The TDP leaders claimed that the agitation would not stop until the YSRCP leaders who were involved in the attack were arrested. After getting the information about the attack, the TDP workers reached the women's university premises in large numbers. A search was conducted on the information that the accused were there. A car in the area where the attack took place had YSRCP flags, liquor bottles and lethal weapons and that vehicle was destroyed.

The TDP leaders questioned what the police were doing when the YSRCP goons were roaming freely with deadly weapons near the strong room on the premises of the Women's University. With this incident, the women's varsity premises turned into a battlefield. Heavy police force arrived and brought the situation under control.