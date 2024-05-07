ETV Bharat / bharat

'An Election to Defeat Unemployment, Inflation, Institutionalised Corruption'; Says Priyanka Gandhi

author img

By PTI

Published : May 7, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

Congress' Priyanka Gandhi urged people to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi urged people to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.(IANS Picture)

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that every single vote is important; therefore, vote for the future of you and your children.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, asserting that this is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dear people of the country, this election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country. This is an election to defeat historic unemployment, rampant inflation, institutional corruption and economic crisis."

"Every single vote is important. Vote after giving it a deep thought and in large numbers, using your discretion. Vote for the future of you and your children," the Congress general secretary said.

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote in this phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

Read More

  1. Cong Sets Up War Rooms for Rae Bareli, Amethi; Vehicles Outside District Office Vandalised
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Set to Manage Rae Bareli, Amethi, Ex CMs Baghel and Gehlot to Assist Her

TAGGED:

CONGRESS LEADER PRIYANKA GANDHILOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.