Cong Sets Up War Rooms for Rae Bareli, Amethi; Vehicles Outside District Office Vandalised

Amethi: While preparations were going in full swing ahead of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's election meeting in Amethi, 12 vehicles were vandalised after a group of miscreants allegedly launched an attack outside Congress office in Gauriganj last night. A few vehicles of the local residents were also damaged while a car driver was injured in the incident.

From today onwards Priyanka Gandhi is set to camp here following which, there is a lot of activity at the office. Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

According to Congress officials, some miscreants came in a car and started vandalising vehicles that were parked outside the district office. During which, a youth was injured and admitted to the hospital by Congress workers. He is presently undergoing treatment at the Joint District Hospital.

Congress has held BJP responsible for the incident. On information, police personnel from several police stations reached the spot. The incident is being investigated, Gauriganj CO Mayank Dwivedi said adding that a complaint has been received.

Taking to its X handle, Uttar Pradesh Congress said that BJP is frightened of its defeat and dozens of vehicles parked outside the district office were vandalised by BJP workers in the presence of the administration.

District president Pradeep Singhal, who was present in the office, along with the Congress workers, chased away the miscreants. "BJP has already accepted its defeat, that is why they have resorted to such petty activities. Stay registered! Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of anyone," Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, separate war rooms have been set up for Amethi and Rae Bareli seats where booth-wise details are being updated. Congress media in-charge Anil Singh said that the party is working as per strategy. A team of 10 workers has been deployed at each booth.

Priyanka Gandhi has already reached Bhumau Guest House and is engaged in contacting leaders who were with Congress in the previous elections in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.