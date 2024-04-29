Home Ministry denies Amit Shah Had a Narrow Escape as Chopper Briefly Loses Control in Bihar

Begusarai (Bihar): The Union Home Ministry on Monday denied that Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah had a narrow escape after the chopper he was travelling in lost control for a brief time.

The Union Home Minister, who is also a Lok Sabha member, was in Bihar for election campaigning. It was earlier reported that the incident happened when Shah was leaving for Guwahati in Assam from Begusarai in Bihar.

The Home Ministry in a statement issued said, "Some channels reported that there was some balance issue while Honourable Home Minister's Helicopter was taking off from Begusarau, Bihar. Kindly note there was no such issues."

Shah addressed a poll rally at Madhubani in Bihar in the afternoon and then went to Begusarai, where he addressed another election meeting. During both meetings, Shah listed the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the past 10 years and launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and the Congress.

From Begusarai, Shah, who has been once again fielded by the BJP from Gandhinagar, was going to Assam, where he was scheduled to address a rally at the Cycle Factory premises in Guwahati.

BJP sources said that the Home Minister is fine and the rally in Guwahati was as per the schedule. Since the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah has been vigorously campaigning for his party and addressed a number of rallies in the nooks and corners of the country. He has been repeatedly lashing out at Congress over its manifesto.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and voting is completed for 102 seats in the first phase and 88 seats in the second phase. Voting for the third phase will be held on May 7.