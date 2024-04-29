Home Ministry denies Amit Shah Had a Narrow Escape as Chopper Briefly Loses Control in Bihar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Amit Shah has a narrow escape as chopper briefly loses control in Bihar

The Union Home Ministry on Monday denied that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape after the chopper he was flying in lost control for a short time in Bihar's Begusarai.

Begusarai (Bihar): The Union Home Ministry on Monday denied that Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah had a narrow escape after the chopper he was travelling in lost control for a brief time.

The Union Home Minister, who is also a Lok Sabha member, was in Bihar for election campaigning. It was earlier reported that the incident happened when Shah was leaving for Guwahati in Assam from Begusarai in Bihar.

The Home Ministry in a statement issued said, "Some channels reported that there was some balance issue while Honourable Home Minister's Helicopter was taking off from Begusarau, Bihar. Kindly note there was no such issues."

Shah addressed a poll rally at Madhubani in Bihar in the afternoon and then went to Begusarai, where he addressed another election meeting. During both meetings, Shah listed the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the past 10 years and launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and the Congress.

From Begusarai, Shah, who has been once again fielded by the BJP from Gandhinagar, was going to Assam, where he was scheduled to address a rally at the Cycle Factory premises in Guwahati.

BJP sources said that the Home Minister is fine and the rally in Guwahati was as per the schedule. Since the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah has been vigorously campaigning for his party and addressed a number of rallies in the nooks and corners of the country. He has been repeatedly lashing out at Congress over its manifesto.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and voting is completed for 102 seats in the first phase and 88 seats in the second phase. Voting for the third phase will be held on May 7.

Last Updated :16 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.