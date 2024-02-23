Three of Family Killed After Car Collides With Divider in Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Three people of a family died and one person was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway near Seur village under the Kurebhar police station area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Gupta (55), his wife Maya Devi (52) and Chinta Devi (51). On receiving the information, police reached the spot and started an investigation. The officials then sent the injured person, identified as Vikas (30) to the Government Medical College Sultanpur by an ambulance.

It is understood that the car was heading from Lucknow towards Bihar. "The family, hailing from Arrah in Bihar, had gone to Ballabhgarh, Haryana to attend a wedding ceremony. While returning from the wedding the car collided with the divider due to high speed", sources said.

Station Officer Kurebhar Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said, "Three people travelling in a car died on the spot. An investigation into the matter is underway."

Earlier, six people died and four others were injured in a road accident that took place between Manganakoppa and Beedi village of Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The deceased were residents of Langoti Galli in Dharwad city and were identified as car driver Shahrukh Pendari (30), Iqbal Jamadar (50), Sania Langoti (37), Umra Begum Langoti (17), Shabanama Langoti (37) and Paran Langoti (13). Farath Betageri(18), Sophia Langoti(22), Sania Iqbal Jamadar(36), Mohin Langoti(7) were identified as injured.

