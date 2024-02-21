Six killed as car falls into Yamuna river in Uttarakhand's Tehri

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 21, 2024, 9:53 PM IST

Six killed as car falls into Yamuna river in Uttarakhand's Tehri

A car fell into the Yamuna River in Uttarakhand's Tehri district early on Wednesday, claiming the lives of three members of a family, said officials.

New Tehri: Three members of a family were among six people killed after their car fell into the Yamuna river in Uttarakhand's Tehri district early on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred at 1 am near the Aglar bridge on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway.

Police were informed when the passengers in the car could not be contacted by their family members. On the basis of the occupants' mobile phone location, the badly-damaged car was spotted on the riverbank around 4 pm, Subdivisional Magistrate (Nainbagh) Manju Rajput said.

The car, which was ferrying a youth from Mori in Uttarkashi district to Dehradun for treatment, had fallen around 250 metres into the Yamuna river, she said. As the accident occurred late in the night, it is yet to be ascertained how it happened. When the family members could not contact the occupants in the morning, they informed the Kempty police station at 11 am.

The police launched a search operation on the basis of the riders' mobile locations and discovered the vehicle around 4 pm. Nainbagh Tehsildar Rajendra Prasad Mamgain said the damaged car was lying on the banks of the river near the Aglar bridge. By the time police, revenue police and State Disaster Response Force teams reached the spot, all the occupants had died.

The victims have been identified as brothers Pratap (30) and Rajpal (28), Rajpal's wife Jasila (25), Virendra (28) and driver Vinod (35). All of them were residents of Mautad Mori village while the sixth victim Munna (38) was from Devatri village.

TAGGED:

AccidentUttarakhand accident

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.