AASU, 30 Tribal Groups to Launch Protests against CAA Implementation in Assam from March 4

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 18 minutes ago

The AASU and 30 tribal groups have decided to hold a series of protests against the central government's move to implement the CAA in Assam. They said that central and state governments should not play with the future of Assam's indigenous people by imposing CAA here.

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other organisations have announced launching a fresh agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The organisations gave decides to hold a series of protests against the implementation of CAA in the state. To begin with, bike rallies will be held in every district on March 4 and copies of the CAA rules will be burnt on the day of its enforcement followed by a torch rally that will be taken out at the district headquarters the next day.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on March 8, a ceremonial lamp will be lit in front of the image of the five martyrs of the anti-CAA movement across regional areas in the memory of the martyrs. This apart, a 12-hour hunger strike will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 9. A satyagraha has been planned at the district headquarters across the state and the date for which will be announced later by AASU and the 30 organisations.

A press conference was held after the meeting by AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, president Utpal Sharma and general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that the injustice done by the central government towards Assam will not be tolerated and the movement will continue. He warned the central and state governments not to play with the future of the indigenous people of Assam.

"We have not accepted CAA and will not adhere to it," he said adding that the movement against CAA, which is the protector of illegal Bangladeshis, unconstitutional, communal, anti-indigenous, violator of the Assam Accord, will continue. He also added that their movement will not affect the academic life of the students.

The organisations said they will take forward this non-violent movement against CAA unitedly in consultation with like-minded organisations.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah asserted that this anti-Assam and anti-Assamese law will not be accepted and clarified that Assam will not take the burden of foreigners under any circumstances.

