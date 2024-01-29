Loading...

Vice President Dhankhar invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Source: ANI)

On Thursday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that he will arrange for a good time to visit the Ayodhya Ram temple. The vice president informed Alok Kumar, the international working president of the VHP, and Nripendra Misra, the chairperson of the Ram temple construction committee, of this. Misra invited him to the consecration event on January 22 in Ayodhya.

"I will definitely come to Ayodhya Dham with my three generations and will convey the time (of the visit) to you ...I am overwhelmed at receiving the invite," he told Kumar and Misra, who called on him. Dhankhar said that he was lucky to be in an era where after centuries this work has been accomplished.

"The essential values of our Constitution are drawn from Lord Ram. Keeping this in mind, the framers of the Constitution have depicted an illustration of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman in the part relating to the fundamental rights. It indicates the meaning of these rights in Ram Rajya," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony. Ahead of the event, the volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been reaching out to the people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods.

