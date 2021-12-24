ক্ৰিকেটৰ পৰা অৱসৰ হৰভজন সিঙৰ
Published on: 41 minutes ago
- ক্ৰিকেটৰ সকলো ফৰ্মেটৰ পৰা অৱসৰ গ্ৰহণ কৰিছে হৰভজন সিঙে
- ভাৰতৰ কিংবদন্তী স্পিনাৰগৰাকীয়ে টুইটৰ জৰিয়তে ঘোষণা কৰে অৱসৰৰ কথা
- বিগত 23 বছৰ ধৰি ভাৰতীয় ক্ৰিকেটৰ দলৰ লগত জড়িত আছিল স্পিনাৰগৰাকী
- আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় পৰ্যায়ত কেইবাটাও অভিলেখ গঢ়িবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছিল ক্ৰিকেটাগৰাকী
All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021
My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU
