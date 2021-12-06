KTR Tweet on Gussadi book :'గుస్సాడి పుస్తకాన్ని అందుకున్నందుకు ఆనందంగా ఉంది'
KTR Tweet:అంతర్జాతీయ అవార్డు గ్రహీత, చిత్ర నిర్మాత జెన్నిఫర్ ఆల్ఫోన్స్ సంకలనం చేసిన 'గుస్సాడి' పుస్తకాన్ని అందుకున్నందుకు ఆనందంగా ఉందని పరిశ్రమల శాఖ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ తెలిపారు. ఈ పుస్తకం తెలంగాణలో జరుపుకునే గుస్సాడి, దండారి పండుగలకు సంబంధించిన సంప్రదాయాలు, నృత్య రూపాన్ని వర్ణిస్తుందని ట్విట్టర్లో పేర్కొన్నారు. ఆదిలాబాద్ జిల్లా అధికారుల సహకారంతో ఫిల్మ్మేకర్ ఈ పుస్తకాన్ని అందించారని తెలిపారు.
పుస్తక విక్రయం ద్వారా వచ్చిన లాభాలు నేరుగా ఉట్నూరులోని ఐటీడీఏకు వెళ్తాయని తెలిపారు. ఆదివాసీలు వారి అందమైన సంస్కృతిని, పురాతన కళలు, చేతి పనులను కాపాడుకోవడంలో సహాయపడుతాయన్నారు. ఈ పుస్తకం ఆన్లైన్లో ఉందన్న విషయాన్ని విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం చేయాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు.
-
Delighted to receive the coffee table book “Gussadi - Celebration of being God”— KTR (@KTRTRS) December 6, 2021
The book depicts the traditions & dance form associated with Gussadi & Dandari festivals celebrated in Telangana
The book is complied by @fimmakerjen with the support of Adilabad Dist officials pic.twitter.com/BRT8chyczN
-
The profits received from the book sale will directly go to ITDA Utnoor, to help the adivasis preserve their beautiful culture, age old arts and crafts. Please retweet and spread the word— KTR (@KTRTRS) December 6, 2021
The book is available online https://t.co/keTDWn87dn pic.twitter.com/1s6yyAcIdr
