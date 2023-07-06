రూ.2.5లక్షలు విలువైన టమాటాలు చోరీ.. మహిళా రైతు కన్నీరు
రూ.2.5లక్షలు విలువైన టమాటాలు చోరీ.. మహిళా రైతు కన్నీరు
Tomato Stolen In Karnataka : కర్ణాటక హాసన్ జిల్లాకు చెందిన ధరణి అనే ఓ మహిళా రైతు పొలంలో రూ. 2.5 లక్షల విలువగల టమాటా పంట చోరీకి గురైంది. దొంగలు 50 నుంచి 60 బస్తాల టమాటాలతో ఉడాయించారని మహిళ పేర్కొంది. మంగళవారం రాత్రి సమయంలో ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. చోరీ గురించి మహిళా రైతు స్థానిక పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లో ఫిర్యాదు చేసింది.
చేతికి వచ్చిన పంటను కోసి బెంగళూరు మార్కెట్కు తరలిద్దామని అనుకున్న సమయంలో ఈ దొంగతనం జరిగినట్లు ధరణి ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ప్రస్తుతం బెంగళూరు మార్కెట్లో కిలో టమాటా ధర రూ. 120 పలుకుతోంది.
Karnataka | Farmer alleges tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were stolen from her farm in the Hassan district on the night of July 4.— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
A woman farmer, Dharani who grew tomatoes on 2 acres of land said that they were planning to cut the crop and transport it to market as the price… pic.twitter.com/fTxcZIlcTr