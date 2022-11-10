காலிப்பணியிடங்கள்:

Principal – 278

Vice Principal -116

Finance Officer – 07

Section Officer – 22

PGT – 1200

TGT – 2154

Head Master – 237

வயது வரம்பு:

விண்ணப்பதாரர்கள் குறைந்தபட்சம் 30 வயது முதல் அதிகபட்சம் 35 வயதுக்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.

கல்வி தகுதி:

PGT – Post Graduation Course with B.Ed Degree or equivalent.

TGT – Bachelor’s Degree and B.Ed. PRTs have 5-years of regular services.

Principal – Master’s Degree from recognized university and B.Ed. 8 years regular service

Vice Principal – Master’s Degree from a recognized university and B.Ed. PGT with atleast 5 years of regular service

Section Officer – Graduation and 4 years of regular service

Finance Officer – 4 years of regular service

Head Mistress – PRT having at least 5 years of experience

விண்ணப்பிக்கும் முறை:

விருப்பமுள்ளவர்கள் https://kvsangathan.nic.in/rti-faq/recruitment என்ற இணைய முகவரி மூலம் 16.11.2022 தேதிக்குள் விண்ணப்பிக்க வேண்டும்.

