கேந்திரிய வித்யாலயா வேலைவாய்ப்பு!
காலிப்பணியிடங்கள்:
Principal – 278
Vice Principal -116
Finance Officer – 07
Section Officer – 22
PGT – 1200
TGT – 2154
Head Master – 237
வயது வரம்பு:
விண்ணப்பதாரர்கள் குறைந்தபட்சம் 30 வயது முதல் அதிகபட்சம் 35 வயதுக்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.
கல்வி தகுதி:
PGT – Post Graduation Course with B.Ed Degree or equivalent.
TGT – Bachelor’s Degree and B.Ed. PRTs have 5-years of regular services.
Principal – Master’s Degree from recognized university and B.Ed. 8 years regular service
Vice Principal – Master’s Degree from a recognized university and B.Ed. PGT with atleast 5 years of regular service
Section Officer – Graduation and 4 years of regular service
Finance Officer – 4 years of regular service
Head Mistress – PRT having at least 5 years of experience
விண்ணப்பிக்கும் முறை:
விருப்பமுள்ளவர்கள் https://kvsangathan.nic.in/rti-faq/recruitment என்ற இணைய முகவரி மூலம் 16.11.2022 தேதிக்குள் விண்ணப்பிக்க வேண்டும்.
