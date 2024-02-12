30 ਮਾਘ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

Hukamnama 12 February : 'ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ' ਸ਼ਬਦ 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਤੇ 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 'ਹੁਕਮ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ- ਆਗਿਆ, ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ, ਫ਼ਤਵਾ, ਪਰਵਾਨਾ, ਅਮਰ, ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ ਹੈ। 'ਨਾਮਾ' ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ, ਖਤ, ਪੱਤਰ ਜਾਂ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਬੋਲਚਾਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ ਉਹ ਲਿਖ਼ਤੀ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਲਿਖ਼ਤ ਸਰੂਪ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ: ਟੋਡੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥ ਗਰਬਿ ਗਹਿਲੜੋ ਮੂੜੜੋ ਹੀਓ ਰੇ ॥ ਹੀਓ ਮਹਰਾਜ ਰੀ ਮਾਇਓ ॥ ਡੀਹਰ ਨਿਆਈ ਮੋਹਿ ਫਾਕਿਓ ਰੇ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਘਣੋ ਘਣੋ ਘਣੋ ਸਦ ਲੋੜੈ ਬਿਨੁ ਲਹਣੇ ਕੈਠੇ ਪਾਇਓ ਰੇ ॥ ਮਹਰਾਜ ਰੋ ਗਾਥੁ ਵਾਹੂ ਸਿਉ ਲੁਭੜਿਓ ਨਿਹਭਾਗੜੋ ਭਾਹਿ ਸੰਜੋਇਓ ਰੇ ॥੧॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਮਨ ਸੀਖ ਸਾਧੂ ਜਨ ਸਗਲੋ ਥਾਰੇ ਸਗਲੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਛਤ ਮਿਟਿਓ ਰੇ ॥ ਜਾ ਕੋ ਲਹਣੋ ਮਹਰਾਜ ਰੀ ਗਾਠੜੀਓ ਜਨ ਨਾਨਕ ਗਰਭਾਸਿ ਨ ਪਉੜਿਓ ਰੇ ॥੨॥੨॥੧੯॥ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ, ੩੦ ਮਾਘ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੫ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੨ ਫਰਵਰੀ, ੨੦੨੪ (ਅੰਗ: ੭੧੫)

ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ: ਟੋਡੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥ ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੂਰਖ ਹਿਰਦਾ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਝੱਲਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਮਹਾਰਾਜ (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ) ਦੀ ਮਾਇਆ ਨੇ ਮੱਛੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਮੋਹ ਵਿਚ ਫਸਾ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਮੱਛੀ ਨੂੰ ਕੁੰਡੀ ਵਿਚ। ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੋਹ ਵਿਚ ਫਸਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹਿਰਦਾ ਸਦਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਾਇਆ ਮੰਗਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਕਿਥੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰੇ? ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮਹਾਰਾਜ ਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਇਹ ਸਰੀਰ ਹੈ, ਇਸੇ ਨਾਲ ਮੂਰਖ ਜੀਵ ਮੋਹ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਨਿਭਾਗਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਤ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਦੀ ਅੱਗ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜੀ ਰੱਖਦਾ ਹੈ।੧। ਹੇ ਮਨ! ਸਾਰੇ ਸਾਧੂ ਜਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਸੁਣਿਆ ਕਰ, ਇਸ ਦੀ ਬਰਕਤਿ ਨਾਲ ਤੇਰੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਾਪ ਮਿਟ ਜਾਣਗੇ। ਹੇ ਦਾਸ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ-) ਮਹਾਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨੇ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਕੁਝ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਲਿਖੀ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਜੁਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈਂਦਾ।੨।੨।੧੯।

English Translation: TODEE, FIFTH MEHL: My foolish heart is in the grip of pride. By the Will of my Lord God, Maya, like a witch, has swallowed by soul. || Pause || More and more, he continually yearns for more; but unless he is destined to receive, how can he obtain it? He is entangled in wealth, bestowed by the Lord God; the unfortunate one attaches himself to the fire of desires. || 1 || Listen, O mind, to the Teachings of the Holy Saints, and all your sins shall be totally washed away. One who is destined to receive from the Lord, O servant Nanak, shall not be cast into the womb of reincarnation again. || 2 || 2 || 19 || Monday, 30th Maagh (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 12th February, 2024 (Page: 715) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)

