ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ, ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਦੇਖਿਆ

author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

republic-day-2024-prez-droupadi-murmu-unfurls-tricolour-takes-ceremonial-21-gun-salute

ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਨੇ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਵਜੋਂ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਇਸ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਿਆ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਉਹ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸੱਤ ਦਹਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਚੋਣਵੇਂ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ।

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ— ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 75ਵੇਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਗੀਤ ਗਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ, ਉਪ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਜਗਦੀਪ ਧਨਖੜ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਥੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਤਵੰਤਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਝੰਡੇ ਨੂੰ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਅਮੀਰ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਵਿਭਿੰਨਤਾ, ਏਕਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਤਰੱਕੀ, ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਸਵਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਸਮਰੱਥਾ ਅਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਧਦੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਇਸਦੀ ਫੌਜੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਹੋਣਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ।

ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ: ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਨੇ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਵਜੋਂ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਇਸ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਿਆ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਉਹ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸੱਤ ਦਹਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਚੋਣਵੇਂ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਇਹ ਛੇਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਸੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਨੇਤਾ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਬਣਿਆ ਹੈ। 21 ਤੋਪਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਵਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਤੋਪ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ 105-mm ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਫੀਲਡ ਗੰਨ ਨਾਲ ਫਾਇਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਫਿਰ 105 ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਯੂਨਿਟ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ Mi-17 IV ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ 'ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਫੁੱਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਖਾ ਕੀਤੀ।ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ, ਪਰੇਡ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ 100 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਕਲਾਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸਾਜ਼ ਵਜਾ ਕੇ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਲਾਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ੰਖ, ਨਾਦਸਵਰਮ, ਨਗਾਰਾ ਆਦਿ ਵਜਾ ਕੇ ਸੁਰੀਲੇ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਨਾਲ ਪਰੇਡ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪਰੇਡ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ। ਪਰੇਡ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਂਡ ਪਰੇਡ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਲੈਫਟੀਨੈਂਟ ਜਨਰਲ ਭਵਨੀਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ, ਜਨਰਲ ਆਫੀਸਰ ਕਮਾਂਡਿੰਗ, ਦੂਜੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇ ਫੌਜੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ। ਮੇਜਰ ਜਨਰਲ ਸੁਮਿਤ ਮਹਿਤਾ, ਚੀਫ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਸਟਾਫ, ਹੈੱਡਕੁਆਰਟਰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਏਰੀਆ ਪਰੇਡ ਦੇ ਦੂਜੇ-ਇਨ-ਕਮਾਂਡ ਸਨ।

  • #WATCH | Delhi | #RepublicDay2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan'.

    For the first time ever, the parade is being heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade is commencing with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. being… pic.twitter.com/ypM5ixl2Cd

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

'ਵਿਕਸਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ - ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦੀ ਮਾਤਾ' ਦੇ ਥੀਮ 'ਤੇ ਆਧਾਰਿਤ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਪਰੇਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਭਗ 13,000 ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਮਹਿਮਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲਿਆ। ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮਾਰਗ ਨੇ ਫਰੈਂਚ ਆਰਮਡ ਫੋਰਸਿਜ਼ ਦੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਬੈਂਡ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਰਚਿੰਗ ਟੁਕੜੀ ਦੇ ਮਾਰਚ ਪਾਸਟ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਦੇਖਿਆ। 30 ਮੈਂਬਰੀ ਬੈਂਡ ਦਲ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਖੁਰਦਾ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੋਏਲ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ 90 ਮੈਂਬਰੀ ਮਾਰਚਿੰਗ ਟੁਕੜੀ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਈ। ਇੱਕ ਮਲਟੀ-ਰੋਲ ਟੈਂਕਰ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਸਪੋਰਟ ਏਅਰਕ੍ਰਾਫਟ ਅਤੇ ਫ੍ਰੈਂਚ ਏਅਰ ਐਂਡ ਸਪੇਸ ਫੋਰਸ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਰਾਫੇਲ ਲੜਾਕੂ ਜਹਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੈਨਿਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਉੱਡਿਆ ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਸਟੇਜ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਰਚ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ।

ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੀ ਤਰਫੋਂ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ: ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਯੁੱਧ ਸਮਾਰਕ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੀ ਤਰਫੋਂ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ, ਚੀਫ ਆਫ ਡਿਫੈਂਸ ਸਟਾਫ ਜਨਰਲ ਅਨਿਲ ਚੌਹਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਖੀ ਵੀ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਸਨ। ਭੂਰੇ ਰੰਗ ਦੀ ਬਾਂਡੀ ਅਤੇ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਕੁੜਤੇ-ਪਜਾਮੇ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਰੰਗੀਨ ਬੰਧਨੀ ਪੱਗ ਪਹਿਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਭੇਟ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਥੇ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਵਿਜ਼ਟਰ ਬੁੱਕ 'ਤੇ ਦਸਤਖਤ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਿਰਕਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੇ ਰਸਤੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਸਟੇਜ ’ਤੇ ਪੁੱਜੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਗੈਲਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੰਡਲ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਮਹਿਮਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜੀ ਆਇਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮੀਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਜਗਦੀਪ ਧਨਖੜ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਥੋੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇਰ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਫਰਾਂਸੀਸੀ ਹਮਰੁਤਬਾ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਰਵਾਇਤੀ ਬੱਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਉੱਥੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। 40 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਕਫ਼ੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਮੁੜ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਥਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਦੋਵੇਂ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਹੀ ਉੱਥੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਤਾਂ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਤਾੜੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਗੜਗੜਾਹਟ ਨਾਲ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ। ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਨਮਸਤੇ ਮੁਦਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਗਲੇ ਵੀ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਕੁਝ ਦੇਰ ਤੱਕ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਰਦੇ ਵੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਏ।

  • #WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Chhattisgarh takes part in the parade.

    The tableau of the state reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with… pic.twitter.com/FucYDRiK8e

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

21 ਤੋਪਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਮੀ: ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਝੰਡਾ ਅਤੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਲਹਿਰਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ 21 ਤੋਪਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਮੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ 25 ਫਰਵਰੀ 2019 ਨੂੰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਯੁੱਧ ਸਮਾਰਕ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਹ ਯਾਦਗਾਰ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸਾਡੇ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸੈਨਿਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਣ ਹੈ। ਸਾਲ 2022 ਵਿੱਚ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਇਸ ਯਾਦਗਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਭੇਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ ਜੋ ਅਮਰ ਪੁੱਤਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਦੀ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਗਣਤੰਤਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਗੇਟ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਅਮਰ ਜਵਾਨ ਜੋਤੀ ਸਮਾਰਕ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਭੇਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਵਾਰ ਮੈਮੋਰੀਅਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਸਦੀਵੀ ਲਾਟ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਦੀ ਲਾਈਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਸਿਪਾਹੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸਰਵਉੱਚ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਅਤੇ ਅਮਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ।

  • #WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the parade.

    The theme of the tableau is based on 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat'. The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form. pic.twitter.com/VHdsaiVMvo

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

TAGGED:

republic day 2024prez droupadi murmuਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ21 gun saluteਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.