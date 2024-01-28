ഡബിള്‍ സെഞ്ച്വറിക്ക് അരികില്‍ വീണ് ഒലീ പോപ്പ്, ബുംറയ്‌ക്ക് നാല് വിക്കറ്റ് ; ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്ക് ലക്ഷ്യം 231 റണ്‍സ്

ഇന്ത്യ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ഒന്നാം ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടെസ്റ്റ് : രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് 420 റണ്‍സിന് പുറത്ത്. മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്ക് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം 231 റണ്‍സ്.

ഹൈദരാബാദ് : ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരായ ഒന്നാം ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്ക് 231 റണ്‍സ് വിജയലക്ഷ്യം (India Target Against England In 1st Test). രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് 420 റണ്‍സില്‍ ഓള്‍ ഔട്ടായി (England 2nd Innings Score). 196 റണ്‍സ് നേടിയ ഒലീ പോപ്പിന്‍റെ (Ollie Pope) ഒറ്റയാള്‍ പോരാട്ടമാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെ മത്സരത്തില്‍ പൊരുതാവുന്ന സ്കോറില്‍ എത്തിച്ചത് (India vs England 1st Test).

ആറിന് 316 എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് മത്സരത്തിന്‍റെ നാലാം ദിനമായ ഇന്ന് ബാറ്റിങ് പുനരാരംഭിച്ചത് (India vs England 1st Test Day 4). സെഞ്ച്വറി നേടിയ ഒലീ പോപ്പിനൊപ്പം രേഹന്‍ അഹമ്മദായിരുന്നു തുടക്കത്തില്‍ ക്രീസില്‍. കരുതലോടെയാണ് ഇരുവരും ഇന്ന് ബാറ്റിങ് തുടങ്ങിയത്.

എന്നാല്‍, മത്സരത്തിന്‍റെ 83-ാം ഓവറില്‍ രേഹന്‍ അഹമ്മദിനെ വീഴ്‌ത്തി ജസ്‌പ്രീത് ബുംറ (Jasprit Bumrah) സന്ദര്‍ശകര്‍ക്ക് ആദ്യ പ്രഹരമേല്‍പ്പിച്ചു. 53 പന്തില്‍ 28 റണ്‍സായിരുന്നു അഹമ്മദിന്‍റെ സമ്പാദ്യം. പിന്നാലെയെത്തിയ ടോം ഹാര്‍ട്‌ലിയെ കൂട്ടുപിടിച്ചാണ് പിന്നീട് ഒലീ പോപ്പ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് സ്കോര്‍ ഉയര്‍ത്തിയത്.

52 പന്തില്‍ 34 റണ്‍സ് നേടി ഹാര്‍ട്‌ലിയും പോപ്പിന് മികച്ച പിന്തുണ നല്‍കി. എട്ടാം വിക്കറ്റില്‍ ഇരുവരും ചേര്‍ന്ന് 80 റണ്‍സാണ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തത് (Ollie Pope Tom Hartley Partnership). 101-ാം ഓവറില്‍ ഹാര്‍ട്‌ലിയെ മടക്കി രവിചന്ദ്രന്‍ അശ്വിനായിരുന്നു (Ravichandran Ashwin) ഈ കൂട്ടുകെട്ട് പൊളിച്ചത്.

പിന്നീട് വേഗത്തിലായിരുന്നു ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്‍റെ പതനം. തൊട്ടടുത്ത ഓവറില്‍ അക്കൗണ്ട് തുറക്കും മുന്‍പ് മാര്‍ക്ക് വുഡിനെ (Mark Wood) രവീന്ദ്ര ജഡേജ (Ravindra Jadeja) കൂടാരം കയറ്റി. അടുത്ത ഓവറിലായിരുന്നു ഒലീ പോപ്പിന്‍റെ വിക്കറ്റ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് നഷ്ടമായത്.

278 പന്ത് നേരിട്ട് 196 റണ്‍സ് നേടിയ താരത്തെ ജസ്‌പ്രീത് ബുംറയാണ് പുറത്താക്കിയത്. 21 ബൗണ്ടറികള്‍ അടങ്ങിയതായിരുന്നു പോപ്പിന്‍റെ ഇന്നിങ്‌സ്. മത്സരത്തിന്‍റെ രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പേസര്‍ ജസ്‌പ്രീത് ബുംറ നാല് വിക്കറ്റാണ് വീഴ്‌ത്തിയത്.

Also Read : 'ബാസ്‌ബോള്‍' ഇവിടെ നടക്കില്ല, ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെ അനായാസം ഇന്ത്യ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തും : സൗരവ് ഗാംഗുലി

രവിചന്ദ്രന്‍ അശ്വിന്‍ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റും സ്വന്തമാക്കി. രവീന്ദ്ര ജഡേജ രണ്ട് വിക്കറ്റാണ് രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിങ്‌സില്‍ നേടിയത്. അക്‌സര്‍ പട്ടേല്‍ ഒരു വിക്കറ്റും മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്കായി വീഴ്‌ത്തി.

