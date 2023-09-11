AR Rahman Chennai Concert: ચેન્નઈમાં AR રહેમાનના કોન્સર્ટમાં ચાહકોને કડવો અનુભવ થતાં આયોજકોની ટીકા કરી
AR Rahman Chennai Concert: ચેન્નઈમાં AR રહેમાનના કોન્સર્ટમાં ચાહકોને કડવો અનુભવ થતાં આયોજકોની ટીકા કરી
હૈદરાબાદ: ઓસ્કાર વિજેતા મ્યુઝિક કમ્પોઝર એઆર રહેમાનનો ચેન્નઈમાં કોન્સર્ટ ચાહકો માટે સ્વપ્ના સમાન બની રહ્યો. આ કોન્સર્ટના મેનેજમેન્ટને લઈ ચાહકોએ નિરાશા વ્યક્ત કરી હતી. કોન્સર્ટ અગાઉ તારીખ 12 ઓગસ્ટના રોજ થવાનો હતો. પરંતુ ખરાબ હવામાનને કારણે 10 સપ્ટેમ્બર સુધી મુલતવી રાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો. સંગીતકારના ચાહકોએ મોટી સંખ્યામાં કોન્સર્ટમાં હાજરી આપી હતી. જ્યારે ઘણાને માન્ય ટિકિટ હોવા છતાં કાર્યક્રમમાં પ્રવેશ્યા વિના જ પરત ફર્યા હતા.
Even our CM sir was not spared— dharshan bapu (@DBapu) September 10, 2023
His convoy around 8:45 pm opposite the venue ECR had to squeeze in opposite lane.
Pathetic organising by #actcevents#MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/IMXiKwYHou
"Stampede, Molestation, Scam, Extortion, Overcrowding, Shoddy audio, Panic attack, Children Missing, No accountability" these are the descriptions tweeted about #ARRConcert #ARRahman concert in his city #chennai— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 10, 2023
Many paid 5K/ticket to suffer this! @arrahman must apologize pic.twitter.com/0iYIHyPHKs
It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu, . A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it. pic.twitter.com/AkDqrlNrLD— Navaneeth Nagarajan (@NavzTweet) September 10, 2023
એઆર રહેમાના કોન્સર્ટમાં અવ્યવસ્થા જળવાઈ: છેલ્લી રાતથી X (જે અગાઉ ટ્વીટર તરીકે ઓળખાતું હતું) એકાઉન્ટ પર એઆર રહેમાન કોન્સર્ટના કેટલાક વીડિયો સામે આવ્યા છે. એઆર રહેમાન કોન્સર્ટ વિશે કોમેન્ટ બોક્સ નેગેટિવ કોમેન્ટથી ભરાઈ ગયું છે. આ કોન્સર્ટમાં ભાગદોડ અને બાળકોના છૂટા પડી જવાની પરિસ્થિતી સર્જાઈ હતી. આ દરમિયાન દર્શકોએ અવ્યવસ્થિત આયોજનને કારણે પ્રશંસકો ગુસ્સે થયા હતા.
This is how the so-called volunteers behaved in the Gold class area. @actcevents is this how you treat the "Guests"? @arrahman how could you act like nothing happened on stage? There were shouts about "Volume" & "ACTC DOWN" throughout #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert pic.twitter.com/VvjfN2GDyn— Guru (@gururag96) September 10, 2023
Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people. pic.twitter.com/XXNR42PWzW— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 10, 2023
VVIPs Vs Normal People in #ARRahman Concert #MarakumaNenjam— Vaathi T V A (@mangathadaww) September 10, 2023
Pathetic Arrangements 🤕 pic.twitter.com/NGYAjabAny
લોકોએ કોન્સર્ટના આયોજકોની નિંદ કરી: નિરાશ થયેલા પ્રશંસકોએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર અવ્યવસ્થિત કોન્સર્ટની તસવીર અને વીડિયોની ઝલક શેર કરી છે. કડવો અનુભવ થયા બાદ ગુસ્સે થયેલા પ્રશંસકોએ એઆર રહેવાન અને કોન્સર્ટના આયોજકોની નિંદા કરી હતી. કેટલાક લોકોએ તો એવો પણ દાવો કર્યો હતો કે, 2000 રુપિયાની ટિકિટ લીધી હતી, તેમ છતાં તેમને પ્રવેશવા દેવામાં આવ્યા ન હતા.
People returning after they couldn’t get access to the show. Ladies molested, children’s injured in the stampede, elderly collapsed due to suffocation while @arrahman was still singing with a closed eye 😒 shit show and a near death experience for my family #ARRahman @actcevents pic.twitter.com/9xlu5TsqZ8— Vinister⚡ (@Vinisterverse) September 10, 2023
VVIPs ( Ajith Family's) Vs Normal People in #ARRahman Concert 💦💦😔😔— TN 72 (@mentalans) September 10, 2023
#MarakkumaNenjam #Arrconcert #Arrahmanconcert #Breaking #BreakingNews#music #Concert pic.twitter.com/WftV0wkhcP
નિરાશ ચાહકોના નિશાના પર એઆર રહેમાન: એઆર રહેમાનના ચાહકો નિરાશ થયા હતા. તેઓએ આ કોન્સર્ટને ઈતિહાસનો સૌથી ખરાબ 'સંગીત કાર્યક્રમ' અને 'સ્કેમ 2023' તરીકે ઓળખાવી છે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા નકારાત્મક પ્રતિક્રિયાઓથી છલકાઈ રહ્યું છે. આ દરમિયાન એઆર રહેમાન ટ્રોલ થઈ રહ્યા છે.
