WORLD DIGESTIVE HEALTH DAY 2023 HEALTHY GUT FROM THE START

Hyderabad: World Digestive Health Day is observed on May 29 every year to raise awareness about digestive diseases or disorders that the public may face. This day was established by the World Gastroenterology Organization to raise awareness about the treatments, prevention, spread and diagnosis of digestive disorders.

In the year 2023, World Digestive Health Day is being observed around the theme "Your Digestive Health: A Healthy Gut From the Start". This specific theme advocates the need for a healthy diet to promote optimal gastrointestinal function and microbiome health. Through this campaign, the WGO has partnered with the International Federation of Surgeons on Obesity and Metabolic Disorders to raise awareness about obesity.

World Digestive Health Day was observed for the first time on May 29, 2004. Since then, WHO has launched an annual global public health campaign to observe the day annually through four regional organizations of endoscopy, gastroenterology and hepatology. Proper digestion is essential to keep the body healthy and poor digestion can lead to many diseases. The digestive system is one of the most important functions of the body and accounts for 70 per cent of the immune system. So the purpose of observing this day is to create awareness among people about the importance of the digestive system and what should be done to improve it.

A balanced, low-oil content, and less spicy diet, along with exercise plays an important role in maintaining proper digestion. Also, developing a habit of walking for 10 minutes after eating will help you to avoid various problems like gas, bloating, acidity, etc. and help you always keep your digestive system healthy.