Father Prints Condolence Card for Daughter for Eloping and Marrying Her Lover

Udaipur: Upset and angry over his daughter for eloping and marrying a youth of another caste in Soyra town of southern Rajasthan, a man got his living daughter's condolence printed. Not only this, the family members tonsured their heads and even observed her death.

Investigating officer Laxman Singh, who is investigating the case at Saira Police Station, said that the girl had gone missing from her house on March 10. Hence, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the police station the next day on March 11. After this, on April 14, on the persuasion of the girl's brother, the youth reached Saira Police Station with the girl. The parents of both the youth and the girl were called to the police station where the girl refused to recognise her parents.

The father was so hurt by this that he considered his daughter dead. The father got a condolence card printed and wrote the reason was his daughter's inter-caste marriage and sent an invitation to people to attend. Due to this, on Wednesday the family members, including the father tonsured their heads and had a funeral feast. Many relatives also gathered to console the family.

The father, upset with the love marriage, organised the last rites of his living daughter. He printed a funeral card which said, "May the soul going to hell rest in peace". Family members say, "The daughter we brought up with love and affection took such a big step without informing us. When she refused to recognise us after meeting us, we could not forget it. Therefore the entire family had to take this step."