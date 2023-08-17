WHO CLARIFIES TERM TRADITIONAL MEDICINE AFTER TWITTER FLAGS POST LIVER DOC SLAMS GLOBAL BODY FOR PATRONIZING PSEUDOSCIENTIFIC GARBAGE

Hyderabad: As the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with India's Ministry of Ayush is organising a two-day Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gujarat from Thursday, a renowned doctor who specialises in treating liver conditions has slammed the global health body for embracing "pseudoscience" and called WHO a "political organization and not a scientific one".

Dr Cyriac Abby Phillips, better known by his social media name 'The Liver Doc', reacted to the recent clarification by WHO on Twitter over the latter's post on traditional medicine.

Here is what exactly happened:

On August 12, WHO posted a detailed tweet on "benefits" of traditional medicines. "For millions of people around the world, Traditional Medicine is their first stop for health and well-being. Which of these have you used? Acupuncture, Ayurveda, Herbal medicine, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Osteopathy, Traditional Chinese medicine, Unani medicine," the WHO post read.

As people began reacting to the WHO post, Twitter added a 'Community Note' to the WHO post that called traditional medicine forms "pseudoscience". "Homeopathy, osteopathy & naturopathy are not traditional medicine, but should be described as pseudoscience as they were are invented in countries/times where/when modern science was already developed. Also, the contemporary used form of acupuncture has modern roots," the Community note read.

On Wednesday, WHO issued a clarification on its original post acknowledging that the message could have been better articulated. "We heard your concerns and feedback around this post and agree that this message could have been better articulated. The term “traditional medicine” is inclusive of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine/health and well-being systems. Our work aims to bring evidence and scientific validation around traditional medicine so that millions of people around the world who use complementary and traditional medicine understand whether it’s safe and effective and are better protected. When scientifically validated, traditional medicine has the potential to bridge access gaps for millions around the world. By access gaps, we mean that too many people still can’t afford or are unable to obtain the health care and tools that can keep them safe. We welcome this feedback and are thankful to our audiences for being engaged on this topic. Health literacy is vital for science, solidarity, and solutions," read the WHO clarification.

Also read: "India has rich history of traditional medicine...": WHO chief at Gandhinagar summit

Reacting to the clarification, Dr Phillips aka 'The Liver Doc' in a longish Twitter post slammed the WHO and said the clarification "is even worse than your initial post".

"Your clarification is even worse than your initial post. Do you understand the meaning of science and pseudoscience? Pseudoscience: a collection of beliefs or practices mistakenly regarded as being based on scientific method. Every "traditional medicine" practice that you embarrassingly embraced in your original post, from Ayurveda, to Acupuncture, to Unani to Naturopathy are all pseudoscientific practices, meaning, they are primal therapies based on primitive, obsolete, unscientific and sometimes very stupid (Homeopathy) principles.

What evidence are planning to derive from these unrealistic complementary and alternative medicines is beyond actual scientific reasoning, because by definition, pseudoscience is incompatible with the scientific method; is characterized by contradictory, exaggerated or unfalsifiable claims, relies on confirmation bias rather than rigorous attempts at refutation, lacks openness to evaluation by other experts and is devoid of systematic practices when developing hypotheses; and continues to stick to shitty principles long after the pseudoscientific hypotheses have been experimentally discredited (eg: all of AYUSH). You whole lot are confused between drug discovery from traditional practices/ natural sources which is a powerhouse tool of science based medicine THAT HAS NOTHING to do with complementary and alternative medicines. "Health literacy" - your last sentence again proves that you are a political organization and not a scientific one. Please stop patronizing pseudoscientific garbage. Again, do better.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Phillips has been documenting the "side effects" of alternative medicine for years now and has faced threats and legal notices. Meanwhile, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday praised India for its rich history of traditional medicine like Ayurveda and yoga. He stressed the need to integrate this ancient medicinal knowledge into the national health system of countries.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization was speaking after inaugurating WHO's first-ever Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gandhinagar as part of the G20 Health Minister's Meetings commenced at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre.

Also read: 'My good friend Tulsi Bhai...': WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' dandiya moves impress PM Modi