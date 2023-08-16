MY GOOD FRIEND TULSI BHAI WHO CHIEF TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS DANDIYA MOVES IMPRESS PM MODI

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' dandiya moves impress PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday welcomed the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to India as he addressed the WHO chief as 'Tulsi Bhai', a name the PM gave Tedros him in his last visit.

Dr Tedros will take part in WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held on August 17-18, 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Responding to the X threads of Ministry of Ayush, the Prime Minister said: “My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros!"

In the video shared on X by the Ministry of Ayush, the WHO Director Chief was seen participating in dandiya, the traditional Gujarati dance form. Sporting a traditional Gujarati turban, Dr Tedros can be seen wholeheartedly participating in dandiya.

Also read: PM Modi gives Gujarati nickname 'Tulsi Bhai' to WHO chief, evokes laughter

The Ministry of Ayush that shared the dance video, highlighted the traditional welcome extended to the dignitaries. "We begin the celebrations with an unforgettable welcome to our distinguished guests in true Indian tradition with music and dance! Watch them dance to the vibrant beats of Gujarati folk music and immerse themselves in the warmth of Indian hospitality," the Ministry tweeted.

The Traditional Medicine Global Summit, set to take place on August 17-18, 2023, is a landmark event co-hosted by the WHO and the Ministry of Ayush. The unique summit aims to harness India's vast experience and expertise in traditional health practices. The event promises to be a convergence of experts and practitioners, fostering discussions on the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the field of traditional medicine.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will inaugurate the summit in the presence of Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal. Eminent personalities, including G20 health ministers, WHO Regional Directors, and invitees from across the world, are expected to grace the event.

Also read: "End of COVID as global health emergency is not the end of COVID as global health threat": WHO chief