Hyderabad: Doctors are honoured with the status of god on earth, and also considered life-givers. Doctors are the ones who fulfil their duties in every situation and provide better selfless service to patients around the clock. There are sayings such as "Man goes to the doctor with the hope of healing when he becomes completely helpless with his body". It is said that medicine cures the disease but the doctor cures the patient. National Doctor's Day is observed every year on July 1 to honour doctors for their honesty and determination.

National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 to pay respect and tribute to one of India's greatest doctors and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Roy made notable contributions to the field of medicine and was called the architect of Bengal for his visionary leadership. Dr Roy was awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, in the year 1961, and the Government of India announced the celebration of National Doctor's Day every year in 1991.

Recently the world was gripped by the corona pandemic, doctors were the ones to save hundreds and thousands of lives by providing round-the-clock services. Doctors' professions are said to be one of the toughest in the world, and just one day would not be enough to honour the services of doctors. Although Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 in our country, various countries observe the day on different days. Doctor's Day is observed on March 30 in America, August 23 in Iran, and December 3 in Cuba.

