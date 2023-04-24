FOODS THAT ARE ESSENTIAL FOR YOUR EYE HEALTH

Hyderabad Maintaining a healthy diet is not only essential for keeping good health but equally important to keep your eyesight free from maladies and problems Serious eye issues like dry eyes poor night vision and cataracts could be avoided if a range of vitamins nutrients and minerals known as antioxidants can be included in your daily diet Let s have a look at some nutritious foods that are essential for improving eye health These foods are beneficial for your eyes however in case of any medical condition always consult your doctorAlso read Essential precautions for eyes to avoid strain from mobile phonesFishFish particularly salmon can be a great food to consume for eye health Salmon and other fish have omega3 fatty acids These are “healthy fats Omega3 fatty acids can contribute to visual development and the health of the retina in the back of the eyeEggsEggs are considered an essential source of nutrition for eye health The yolks contain vitamin A lutein zeaxanthin and zinc which are all vital to eye health Vitamin A safeguards the corneaAlmondsAlmonds like other nuts and seeds are generally good for eye health Almonds contain vitamin E This vitamin guards against unstable molecules that target healthy tissue Consuming regular amounts of vitamin E can help prevent agerelated macular degeneration as well as cataractsCarrotsLike egg yolks carrots have vitamin A and also beta carotene Vitamin A and beta carotene help the surface of the eye and can also help prevent eye infections and other serious eye conditionsAmlaAmla is a great source of Vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent eye damage caused by free radicals Amla also contains other antioxidants that prevent cataractsCitrus fruitsCitrus fruits such as oranges lemons and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C which is an important antioxidant that helps prevent eye damage Vitamin C also helps improve the functioning of the blood vessels in the eyes ANI