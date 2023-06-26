DELICIOUS INDIAN SNACKS TO RELISH THIS RAINY SEASON

Hyderabad: Monsoon is incomplete without a plate full of hot and spicy pakoras. The season not only gives joy and cheer after hot summer days, but it also increases our desire for our favourite fried foods with a hot cup of tea. Take a look at the best Indian snack options to enjoy this rainy season with your family.

Onion Pakora:

During the rainy season, people create many types of pakoras. Onion pakoras are a traditional Indian snack made with besan (chickpea flour) and fresh sliced onions and chopped green chillies. With a hot cup of masala chai, pair these easy-to-make tongue-tickling fritters.

Samosa:

Samosa goes best with the rains. This monsoon, give yourself a crunchy treat with a delicious and simple-to-make recipe and enjoy it with a hot cup of tea.

Bread Pakora:

Pakoras are meant to be served during the rainy season, correct? And what could be better than these delectable Bread Pakoras? Make these hot pakoras and serve them with some hot and sour garlic-tomato chutney.

Moong Dal Pakora:

Moong Dal and spices are used to make the soft and crispy fritters. Crispy pakoras topped with green mint chutney and served with a steaming cup of tea or coffee feels amazing!

Vada Pav:

This delicious snack is best enjoyed when it is raining outdoors. Potato vada made with besan, boiled potatoes, green chillies and spices and sandwiched between two pieces of pav (bread) with a generous amount of sour and spicy chutneys. (ANI)