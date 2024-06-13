Five Of A Ghaziabad Family Charred To Death In Loni House Fire

New Delhi: Five family members including two kids were charred to death after a devastating fire engulfed the building of their house in the Behta Hajipur village of the Loni border area in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said.

Additional police commissioner Dinesh Kumar said five people, including two children, died in the fire. "There were a 7-month-old child, an eight years old child and two women among those who died. Apart from this, a 35-year-old man was also burnt alive. All of them belong to the same family," Kumar said.

The fire was doused and two injured including a woman and a child were admitted to a hospital, Kumar added. Providing information regarding the fire, he said, “Late in the night (June 12), we received information that a fire has broken out in a house in the Loni area and people are trapped. On receiving the information, police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately.”

Giving more details about the tragic incident, the official said the fire spread from the ground floor to the higher storeys. The people on the first and second floors were tapped. Five people have lost their lives, and they are being identified.

The deceased also included old people. The ones who are injured are receiving treatment, sources said. Sarik, the owner of the house, who is a contractor and was out of the house when the incident occurred, said he returned home to see flames coming out of the house. Primarily, it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Some machines were also kept at the house, and fire engulfed the house soon after it broke out, locals said.

Kumar, however, said, “According to some people, there were foam cubes in the house and because of that, the fire spread more aggressively. However, the real cause of the fire would be determined after inquiry.”