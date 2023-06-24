HEALTHY VEG SUBSTITUTES FOR YOUR NON VEGETARIAN PROTEIN DIET

Hyderabad: It's understandable that individuals who follow a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle may have different perspectives and considerations when it comes to food choices. A plant-based diet can offer several health benefits and be a healthier lifestyle choice for many individuals. Research suggests that a well-balanced vegetarian diet can contribute to a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Let's have a look at veg substitutes for a non-veg protein diet:

Lentils:

Lentils are a great source of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. They can be cooked in various ways and added to soups, salads, or curries.

Chickpeas:

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are packed with protein and can be used in salads, hummus, stews, or even roasted as a crunchy snack.

Tofu:

Tofu is a versatile plant-based protein source made from soybeans. It can be grilled, stir-fried, or used in soups and stews as a meat substitute.

Greek Yogurt:

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and can be consumed on its own or used as a topping for smoothies, breakfast bowls, or desserts.

Chia Seeds:

Chia seeds are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre. They can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, or used as an egg substitute in baking.

Nuts and Seeds:

Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are all high in protein and make for a nutritious snack or can be added to salads and stir-fries. (ANI)