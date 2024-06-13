ETV Bharat / international

Kuwait Building Fire Live Updates: Bodies Of 45 Indians Identified; IAF Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 7:32 AM IST

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

Deadly Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of Over 40 Indian Workers, PM Modi Responds with Relief Fund and Support
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building in Kuwait (PTI Photo)

A devastating fire broke out in a building housing approximately 195 migrant workers in the Mangaf area of the southern Kuwait, resulting in the loss of around 40 Indian lives and leaving at least 50 individuals injured. The incident occurred at dawn, with most casualties attributed to smoke inhalation.

The fire originated in a kitchen, and the majority of the victims were Indian nationals, along with others hailing from Pakistan, Egypt, Nepal and the Philippines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence over the incident and promptly announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 Lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased Indian nationals. PM Modi also directed the government to provide all possible assistance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also engaged with his Kuwait counterpart, urging swift repatriation of the deceased and ensuring necessary medical attention for the injured. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has been dispatched to Kuwait to oversee assistance to the injured and facilitate the repatriation of the deceased.

Ambassador of India in Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the site of the incident and hospitals to assess the situation first hand. The embassy has established a helpline for families seeking information and assistance.

LIVE FEED

5:54 PM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kerala Man's Daring Escape From Kuwait Fire Tragedy

A split-second decision by Nalinakshan, who was among those in the residential building in Kuwait which caught fire, saved his life. At least 40 Indians are suspected to have died in the blaze. The resident of Thrikkaripur in northern Kerala, found himself trapped on a third floor apartment in the building when disaster struck.

In a daring bid to escape the flames, he made a split-second decision that saved his life -- he jumped onto a nearby water tank. Though the leap to safety left him with broken ribs and injuries, Nalinakshan managed to survive the tragedy. Relatives who lived nearby quickly found him and rushed him to a hospital in Kuwait for urgent medical care. "We received the shocking news around 11 am on Wednesday. He had jumped onto the water tank but couldn't move. Our relatives found him there and immediately took him to the hospital," Nalinakshan's uncle Balakrishnan told a news channel.

4:45 PM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kuwaiti Authorities Identify Bodies Of 45 Indians

Kuwaiti authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers in the Gulf Kingdom, PTI reported quoting a top official on Thursday.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defence, said that authorities have identified 48 bodies, among which 45 are of Indians and three are of Filipino nationality, English language daily Arab Times reported. The efforts are still underway to determine the identity of one remaining body, said the first deputy prime minister.

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies of those killed in the devastating fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area and an Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby to bring back the mortal remains of Indians killed in the incident, officials said in New Delhi on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who reached Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed, met Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya who assured full support and vowed to promptly investigate the tragedy.

3:49 PM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Assures Full Support To Indians Affected In Fire, Vows Prompt Probe

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Thursday assured full support to the Indians affected in a massive fire at an apartment housing foreign workers in the country and vowed to promptly investigate the tragedy that killed 49 people, including about 40 Indians. The Kuwaiti minister gave this assurance as Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who is here to oversee relief efforts and meet the injured, called on him.

"MoS @KVSinghMPGonda called on FM of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in Kuwait. FM Yahya conveyed his condolences on the tragic incident. He assured full support including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains and investigation of the incident," the Embassy of India in Kuwait posted on X. Singh on Thursday met some of the Indians injured in a massive fire and assured them all support from the Indian government.

12:36 PM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 leaders’ summit. This marked his first international trip since assuming office for the third term. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, PM Modi will participate in an outreach session on June 14. The session will address issues such as artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasised the session's focus on sharing views and perspectives between the G7 and Outreach Countries. Key issues at the summit The G7 leaders’ summit, held in Borgo Egnazia, Apulia, from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. This marks Modi's fifth consecutive G7 summit attendance and India's 11th overall.

12:11 PM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Five Tamils Dead In Kuwait Fire, Says TN Minister Masthan

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non- Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan said on Thursday that five Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident, quoting information shared so far by Tamil associations based abroad. Masthan told reporters here that the victims belong to Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Peravurani regions of the state and they were identified as Rama Karuppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sherif and Richard. As per Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive, all steps are being taken to bring home the bodies and ensure necessary medical care for the injured, he said. "The Embassy (in Kuwait) has said that official information (on victims) will be provided to the state government. We are continuously monitoring."

12:03 PM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

IAF Aircraft On Standby To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Indians

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies of those killed in the devastating fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area and an IAF aircraft is on standby to bring back the mortal remains of Indians killed in the incident, officials said on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has left for Kuwait following a direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed. Officials had said that total number of people killed in the Al-Mangaf building is 49 and 42 of them are learnt to be Indians; the remaining ones are Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

11:58 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

14 People From Kerala Who Died In Kuwait Fire Identified

Authorities identified at least 14 people from Keral who died in the Kuwait building fire on Wednesday, sources said. Around 30 of more than 50 injured are also said to be Keralites. At least 49 people died in the tragic fire incident in a building in the southern city of Mangaf. The Keralites killed in the mishap have been identified as Shameer Umaruddin, 30 of Sooranad in Kollam, K. Ranjith, 34, of Chengala area of Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri, 58, of Pilikode, Kasaragod, Stephin Abraham Sabu, 29 of Pampadi in Kottayam, Akash Sasidharan Nair, 31 of Pathanamthitta, Sajan George, 29, of Punalur in Kollam, Saju Varghese, 56, of Konni in Pathanamthitta, P.V. Muralidharan, 68 of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta, Luka, Sabu, 48 of Velichikkala in Kollam, Thomas Oommen, 37, of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Vishwas Krishnan of Dharmadam, Kannur, Nooha of Tirur in Malappuram, Bahuleyan, 36 of Pulamanthol in Thrissur and Sreehari Pradeep, 27 of Changanassery in Kottayam. An official said that bodies will be flown to India through the Air Force aircraft.

The Kerala government on Thursday said it will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the people from the state who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed 49 lives and left 50 others injured. The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning, a statement issued by his office said. According to information received by the government, 19 people from Kerala died in the incident, the statement said. The cabinet also decided to provide Rs one lakh financial assistance to those injured in the incident, it said. Read more...

10:18 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kuwait Begins Probe After Building Inferno Kills Over 49 People Including 40 Indians

In the aftermath of deadly fire incident in Kuwait's Mangaf, Indian officials are working closely with the Kuwaiti authorities to ascertain the full details of the tragedy. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah has also taken swift action and ordered the arrest of the Kuwaiti landlord of the building and the Egyptian guard, while cautioning against their release without his permission. Colonel Sayed Al-Mousawi, Head of Investigations at Kuwait Fire Department, revealed findings indicating the use of inflammable materials as partitions bewtween apartments and room, contributing to the rapid spread of the fire and dense smoke.

9:05 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Condoles Demise of 40 Indians in Kuwait Fire Incident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has offered condolences following the death of over 40 Indians in the major fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on June 12. "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news that more than 40 Indians have died in a fire in the building where the workers were staying in Mangab, Kuwait. It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences and condolences to the families of all the deceased," Stalin said in a post on X.

7:13 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Tharoor Demands Bill to Ensure Decent Work Conditions for Indian Migrant Workers

In the wake of the Kuwait fire tragedy, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called on the government to draft a bill in consultation with all the stakeholders to ensure decent conditions of work and security for the Indian migrant workers. Tharoor said the tragedy is a reminder of the terrible privations Indian migrant workers undergo in their efforts to support their families at home. "More than five years ago when I chaired the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs, I requested the Government to prepare an updated Emigration Bill to ensure decent conditions of work and security for our migrant workers. I am shocked that five years later there is still no Bill," the former minister of state for external affairs said in a post on X.

7:05 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday night spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and urged him to ensure early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area. "Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

7:02 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to Families of Deceased Indian Nationals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of Indian nationals who have lost their lives in a devastating fire in Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Expressing deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident, he extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. The prime minister also directed that the government of India should extend all possible assistance.

Last Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

