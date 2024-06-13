Kuwait Building Fire Live Updates: Bodies Of 45 Indians Identified; IAF Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains

A split-second decision by Nalinakshan, who was among those in the residential building in Kuwait which caught fire, saved his life. At least 40 Indians are suspected to have died in the blaze. The resident of Thrikkaripur in northern Kerala, found himself trapped on a third floor apartment in the building when disaster struck.
In a daring bid to escape the flames, he made a split-second decision that saved his life -- he jumped onto a nearby water tank. Though the leap to safety left him with broken ribs and injuries, Nalinakshan managed to survive the tragedy. Relatives who lived nearby quickly found him and rushed him to a hospital in Kuwait for urgent medical care. "We received the shocking news around 11 am on Wednesday. He had jumped onto the water tank but couldn't move. Our relatives found him there and immediately took him to the hospital," Nalinakshan's uncle Balakrishnan told a news channel.