Kuwait Building Fire Live Updates: Bodies Of 45 Indians Identified; IAF Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains

14 People From Kerala Who Died In Kuwait Fire Identified

Authorities identified at least 14 people from Keral who died in the Kuwait building fire on Wednesday, sources said. Around 30 of more than 50 injured are also said to be Keralites. At least 49 people died in the tragic fire incident in a building in the southern city of Mangaf. The Keralites killed in the mishap have been identified as Shameer Umaruddin, 30 of Sooranad in Kollam, K. Ranjith, 34, of Chengala area of Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri, 58, of Pilikode, Kasaragod, Stephin Abraham Sabu, 29 of Pampadi in Kottayam, Akash Sasidharan Nair, 31 of Pathanamthitta, Sajan George, 29, of Punalur in Kollam, Saju Varghese, 56, of Konni in Pathanamthitta, P.V. Muralidharan, 68 of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta, Luka, Sabu, 48 of Velichikkala in Kollam, Thomas Oommen, 37, of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Vishwas Krishnan of Dharmadam, Kannur, Nooha of Tirur in Malappuram, Bahuleyan, 36 of Pulamanthol in Thrissur and Sreehari Pradeep, 27 of Changanassery in Kottayam. An official said that bodies will be flown to India through the Air Force aircraft.

The Kerala government on Thursday said it will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the people from the state who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed 49 lives and left 50 others injured. The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning, a statement issued by his office said. According to information received by the government, 19 people from Kerala died in the incident, the statement said. The cabinet also decided to provide Rs one lakh financial assistance to those injured in the incident, it said. Read more...