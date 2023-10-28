Youth stoned to death in West Bengal's Suri; CCTV footage goes viral

Suri: In the Bengali web series 'Stoneman Murders' the accused kills several people with a stone and leaves the police groping in the dark. A similar incident was reported in the Suri city of West Bengal where a brutal killing took place on the road in 'Stoneman's style on Friday night.

The CCTV footage of the brutal murder with a stone went viral on social media and it has triggered a huge sensation in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. Local people, who found a young man's body on Saturday morning, immediately informed the police. Soon after they reached the spot and started an investigation into the murder.

Birbhum District Superintendent of Police Rajnarayan Mukherjee said, "Investigation has been launched into the case of the murder that took place under Suri Police Station limits. The CCTV footage will be used as proof for the investigation. During the course of investigation if we found any news related to the case, I will disclose more details."

Later, the police shifted the body to the government hospital mortuary. Many people saw the scene of the crushing of the youth's face. However, the identity of the deceased, who was wearing jeans and a green shirt, is yet to be ascertained. A large blood-stained stone was seen lying next to the body.

In the CCTV footage of the incident that has surfaced on social media, it can be seen that two young men on bikes came and caught a young man on the road. The two beat the young man and pushed him to the ground. Later, a young man sped away with the bike. While another young man was seen picking up a big stone from the road and started crushing that on the face of the young man, who was lying on the ground writhing in pain.