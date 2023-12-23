WEST BENGAL TWO BEATEN TO DEATH IN PURBA BARDHAMAN

Jamalpur (West Bengal): Two persons, accused of stealing cow, were allegedly beaten to death by a mob. The deceased were yet to be identified, but according to police sources, the duo is said to be residents of South 24 Parganas.

Police sources said the incident took place late on Friday night in South Mainna village of Navgram in East Vandaman Jamalpur block. Police have registered a case in this regard and security has been beefed up in the area.

According to sources, incidents of cow theft have been happening continuously for several months in the South Maina village of Navgram in Jamalpur block.

"On Friday night one or two villagers heard the sound of a car. After some time, they spoke amongst themselves on the phone and went outside and saw some unknown person stealing a cow from the cowherd's house and running away. Other villagers woke up to their screams. At that time, the youth who had come to steal the cow tried to escape. Before getting into the car, two youths in the group jumped into the water of a village pond.

"After this, a couple of thousand villagers surrounded the pond. The youths were taken out of the pond and beaten. The two injured were admitted to a high-end medical facility but they succumbed to their injuries," the sources added.