WEST BENGAL COURT AWARDS DEATH PENALTY TO MAN FOR KILLING HIS EX GIRLFRIEND

Berhampore (West Bengal): A court in West Bengal on Thursday awarded a death sentence to convict Sushanta Chowdhury in Sutapa Chowdhury murder case.

On May 2, 2022, Sutapa was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend Sushanta near a girls' hostel in the Gorabazar area of Berhampore. Following this, the accused was arrested by the state police for the gruesome murder. On Thursday, Sessions District Judge Santosh Kumar Pathak awarded the death sentence to Sushanta. Chowdhury was convicted on Tuesday but the quantum of sentence was announced on Thursday.

Sushanta was found guilty based on the evidence of a total of 34 people. Sushanta's lawyer said that his client "is a brilliant student". However, the court pronounced the death sentence. The lawyer also said that the next course of action would be taken only after receiving the copy of the court order.

The court found Sushanta guilty on Tuesday more than a year after the incident took place. The victim's father broke down in tears while the hearing was going on in the court. He demanded death penalty by hanging the accused for brutally murdering his daughter.

A toy pistol and a sharp weapon were used in the murder of Sutapa. After the investigation, the police revealed that both items were purchased online to kill his girlfriend. Both Sutapa Chowdhury and the accused Sushanta used to live in Malda.

