VISVA BHARATI STUDENTS ACCUSE PROFESSOR OF OFFERING INDECENT PROPOSAL SIT ON HUNGER STRIKE

Bolpur (West Bengal): Six students from Visva-Bharati staged a hunger strike today to protest alleged inaction regarding complaints of "mental and physical torture" on four students by a professor of the varsity.

A protest was launched under the banner 'Save Female Student of Gurudev University' and Rabindra Nath Tagore's photograph. Students complained that despite bringing the matter to the notice of the working secretary of Visva-Bharati and the vice chancellor in 2021, no action has been taken against the accused.

The incident has once again brought Visva-Bharati authorities under scanner. Acting Public Relations Officer of the university, Mahua Banerjee said, "The internal complaints committee is investigating the matter based on the complaints of the students."

Arnab Ghosh, a professor of the anthropology department has been accused of torturing four students in separate instances since 2021. Students complained that Ghosh offered indecent proposals to three research scholars and a post-graduate student. When the students refused, he allegedly threatened to end their careers.

After being harassed, the students first complained to the head of the department, then approached the principal of the Vidya Bhavan and the internal complaints committee. Also, complaints were lodged with the working secretary and vice-chancellor of the university. Since no action was taken against the accused, the four complainants sat on a hunger strike while two of their classmates joined in.

"We have been tortured in various ways on a regular basis. We are mentally disturbed. Despite submitting several written complaints to the authorities in the last two years, no action was taken. Finally, we have been compelled to sit on a hunger strike. After which, we will approach the police," a student said.

When contacted, Arnab Ghosh said, "I can't say anything about this. We are barred from talking to the media. Whatever I have to say, I will tell the PRO."