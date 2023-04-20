Shantiniketan West Bengal The battle between Viswa Bharati and Amartya Sen turned murky as the central university shot a notice on Thursday morning to the Nobel laureate asking to vacate the ‘extra land 13 acre within 15 days May 6 The notice comes just four days after the state government handed over the land document to the economist proclaiming that Sen family is the authorised owner of the whole portion of the land under their possessionThe notice served by the Property Department of VisvaBharati stated that unless Sen vacates the land by May 6 the authorities under Central Land Act 1971 will use force if necessary to evict him The notice – a fallout of a long drawn controversy between the Viswa Bharati authorities and Amartya has sparked controversyHowever Sen is currently abroad The Pratichi house in Santiniketan cannot be vacated in his absence and a related case is under consideration of the Bolpur SubDivisional Magistrate s Court The Magistrate has directed the Santiniketan Police to maintain law and order on the premises of Pratichi house till the case is settledThe controversy shrouding Amartya Sen s house Pratichi has been a long controversy where varsity authorities claim that Sen has occupied the land of VisvaBharati On January 24 the authorities wrote to Sen asking for the return of the land Later two more letters were served The university alleged that in 1943 Ashutosh Sen father of Amartya Sen had taken lease of the land from VishvaBharatiAlso read No one can claim Pratichi land before lease expires Amartya Sen writes to VisvaBharatiAfter his death Amartya Sen took the lease of this land based on the application on November 9 2006 However as claimed by VisvaBharati the piece of land to be leased is 125 acres but Amartya Sen claimed that 138 acres of land has been given on lease Interestingly the bone of contention between Amartya Sen and Viswa Bharati is only 13 decimals Recently the state land department has handed over a document to the Bharat Ratna awardee where he has been certified as the owner of 138 acresSen who has been vocal against the central government policies received a ‘warning notice in January this year where it was said that the VisvaBharati authorities will take a final decision on the occupied land on April 19 However Amartya Sen shot a letter to VisvaBharati authorities from abroad on April 17 It stated No one can lay claim to the land till the expiry of the lease Even the decision of the local magistrate was mentioned in the letterHowever as per the will of his late father Ashutosh Sen the entire land was registered in the name of Amartya Sen by the Bolpur Land and Land Reforms Department recently ViceChancellor of VisvaBharati Bidyut Chakraborty has attacked Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on several occasions After that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself stood by the economist On her orders Amartya Sen was given extra security and the entire land was recorded in his nameAlso read Visva Bharati serves eviction notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen final decision on April 19The notice has sparked outrage among Sen s supporters who have accused the authorities of targeting him Many have pointed out that Sen has made significant contributions to the field of economics and has brought international recognition to India They argue that the authorities should not be treating him in this manner