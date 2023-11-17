Uttarkashi: As the rescuers drilled through the debris piled up due to the collapse of the road tunnel in Uttarkashi on Friday to fix wide pipes for 40 workers trapped underground for a sixth day to crawl to their freedom, miners' physical health and mental wellbeing also remain major worries for authorities.

Local rescue teams aided by expert rescue experts from Thailand and Norway with proven track record in the field have been pressed into action but so far luck remains elusive as rescuers could not meet their Tuesday deadline to rescue trapped miners.

Doctors fear that trapped workers may also experience panic attacks due to the prolonged confinement in an enclosed space.

"Further, the ambient conditions such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels too could impact their physical health and prolonged exposure to cold underground temperatures could possibly cause hypothermia and make them fall unconscious," Dr Agarwal told news agency PTI.

According to doctors, trapped miners in such construction sites often present a multitude of hazards and falling debris is one of such dangers. They run the risk of being hurt by falling objects as fractures and open wounds are common in such a scenario.

These injuries can be further aggravted by the unsanitary conditions, increasing the risk of infection.

