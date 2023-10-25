Narrow escape for Harish Rawat after his car hits divider
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 11:34 AM
Haldwani: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's car met with an accident in Bazpur late on Tuesday night. Rawat and his driver were injured in the incident. The CO of Bajpur first took him in his car to the Community Health Center of Bajpur, from where he was sent to the higher center after first aid.
Rawat was admitted to a private health center in Kashipur. After treatment, he was discharged from the hospital. Harish Rawat's Fortuner car was badly damaged in the accident which happened due to a collision with the divider. As soon as the party workers got information about the accident of Harish Rawat's car, they rushed towards Kashipur.
Rawat had reached Haldwani by helicopter on Tuesday. Thereafter, he travelled from Haldwani to Kashipur in his Fortuner vehicle. While passing through Bazpur, his vehicle suddenly collided with a divider made of cement.
The front part of the car has been badly damaged in the accident. The condition of the former CM is said to be out of danger. Even after the collision with the former CM's car, the airbags of the vehicle did not open. The former Chief Minister left for his hotel late at night after getting all his tests done. In this accident, the former CM along with the driver and his gunner had a narrow escape.