Khatima: Authorities in Punjab have issued an alert along the border with Nepal amid the ongoing hunt to nab pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be attempting to flee to the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday. Punjab Police is on the lookout of the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal who is absconding along with four of his aides.

The operation to nab the separatist leader which was launched on Feb. 18, entered the 5th day on Wednesday with police having no clue of the radical Sikh separatist leader. Sources within Punjab Police said that there are intelligence inputs that Amritpal and his four companions may flee to Nepal. Following the inputs, police have heightened security checking in the border areas adjoining Nepal in Uttarakhand as well.

Posters of Amritpal and his four companions have been put up at various places in the border area of Udham Singh Nagar district to nab him. The Uttarakhand Police has issued a high alert regarding Amritpal and his four companions, declared absconders by the Punjab Police. As soon as the Uttarakhand police was alerted that Amritpal along with his associates was planning to flee to Nepal, the checking on the Nepal border was reinforced.

Apart from hotels and guest houses, a special checking campaign is being conducted in search of Amritpal at all public places in the state. The SSP of Udham Singh Nagar along with his team is patrolling in Nankamatta, Khatima and Jhankaiya police station areas along the Nepal border. Police have asked public to intimate it about any clue on Amritpal and companions.

Punjab Police has already issued a look out notice and a non-bailable warrant against Amritpal. Security agencies have also asked all airports to remain alert in this regard.