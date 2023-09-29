New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said an agreement for foreign investments worth Rs 12,500 crore has been signed during his visit to the United Kingdom. With this, investment proposals worth about Rs 20,000 crore have come to the state so far, Dhami told reporters at a press conference here after returning from his UK visit.

The chief minister had gone to the UK to attract investments during the Global Investors Conference to be held in Uttarakhand in December. The state is expected to receive investment proposals worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore during the conference, Dhami said. "We have just received proposals worth Rs 12,500 crore and an agreement has also been signed in this regard. A large number of other proposals have also been received," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the success of the recent G20 Summit in India has created a "positive environment" for foreign investment in the country. "People have expressed their desire to invest in various sectors, including tourism, health, education and organic farming. Investment proposals have also been received in the area of treatment of cancer, including breast cancer," he said.

Dhami participated in roadshows organised to attract investments in London and Birmingham and held discussions with prospective investors. NRIs from Uttarakhand are also among those showing interest in investing in the state, the chief minister said, adding that many industrial groups that have already invested in the state have expressed interest in expanding their operations.

An event will be organised in Delhi on October 4 to hold discussions with the investors, he said. Dhami said he will visit various states in the coming days to attract investments in Uttarakhand. On a question related to environmental protection along with development, he said it has been the policy of his government to go for development while maintaining a balance between ecology and economy.

"Every year, Uttarakhand has to face disasters due to excessive rainfall and snowfall. Keeping this in mind, we are preparing a model of development, especially for Amrit Kaal. Our model is to balance ecology and economy so that people's health and the environment are not adversely affected. The Himalayas should remain safe and protected," Dhami said.