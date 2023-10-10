Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party is observing the first death anniversary of party founder and former national president Mulayam Singh Yadav across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Sources said that the first death anniversary is being celebrated today at district headquarters, divisional headquarters, nagar panchayat and other important places across the state.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav will attend the tribute meeting organized in his native village Saifai. Here, senior Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav and many other senior leaders along with some leaders of 'INDIA' alliance are also expected to reach Saifai and pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on his first death anniversary.

The Samajwadi Party is organizing programs across the state today on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Samajwadi Party is organizing seminars and other programs to pay tribute to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Samajwadi Party will also organize blood donation camps at many places today.

A tribute meeting has also been organized by Chief Whip Manoj Pandey at the Samajwadi Party office in the the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to remember former leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and pay tribute to him. Sources said that a seminar each will be organized on the death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav in every district, Gram Panchayat, Block, Nagar Panchayat, Municipality and Municipal Corporation.

Along with the party workers, senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party will also participate in the programs. Samajwadi Party will also hold a seminar at the party office on 11th October, the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan and on 12th October, the death anniversary of prominent socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, sources said.