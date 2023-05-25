Uttar Pradesh: Students invent anti-attack system to ward off Maoist strike at night

Gorakhpur (UP): From now onwards, an anti-attack army camp will alert soldiers against terrorist and Naxalite strikes in the dark. Equipped with the latest technology, this model has been prepared by the students of ITM Engineering College.

Digvijay Yadav, Aman Sharma, and Deepak Kushwaha, students of ITM Engineering College, have prepared this detect-and-strike system. Vineet Rai, head of Department of Mechanical Engineering and Ashutosh Gupta, head of the Department of Civil Engineering, have guided those students in their work.

Institute's director Dr. NK Singh said, "The smart camp made for the security of army personnel can be useful for the country. In this regard, a letter is being written to the Home Minister and the Defense Minister so that they find takers." The main purpose of making this sensor-equipped model is to alert the soldiers against terrorist and Naxalite attacks in the dark and enable them to fire automatically. The anti-attack army camp is different from the existing army Camp. This smart anti-attack army camp is equipped with wireless, landmines, sensors, radio frequency, motion sensors and cameras. The radio receivers of this sensor are installed inside and outside the camp, which are small transmitters.

The landmines transmitter is fitted by hiding it inside the ground all around away from the camp. As soon as there is any pressure on the sensor, a red signal of the alarm in the smart camp starts blinking. It will alert soldiers inside the camp. Deepak Kushwaha said, "He and his colleagues thought of building a smart camp and started working on the project. When he showed his project to his head, he got guidance. Finally, a technology-driven system evolved."

He told that there is another sensor in it which sends a signal to the camp as soon as it detects the movement of the object. This sensor can also be installed in an area of 200 meters from the camp. An electric solar gun can also be installed in the camp, which can target the enemy in the blink of an eye. With the gun installed in the camp, our jawans can spray bullets all around with the help of a remote. It took 15 days to make the prototype of this camp. Equipment like a metal gun, half-inch barrel pipe, 12-volt gear motor, wireless firing, manual firing trigger, radio sensors, solar 12 volts, battery 9 volt and monitor display were used to make it.